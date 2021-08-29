US drone strike destroys Islamic State car bomb in Kabul

(Last Updated On: August 29, 2021)

American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul on Sunday that killed a suicide car bomber suspected of preparing to attack the airport, U.S. officials said.

The strike is the second carried out by U.S. forces in Afghanistan since an Islamic State (Daesh) suicide bomber struck the airport on Thursday, killing dozens of Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. troops.

One U.S. official told Reuters that Sunday’s strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft and that secondary explosions following the strike showed the vehicle had been carrying a “substantial amount of explosive material.”

Witnesses reported a large blast shaking a neighborhood north of Hamid Karzai International Airport, and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky, Reuters reported.

U.S. Central Command confirmed the strike and said in a statement that it had no immediate indication it caused any civilian casualties, but was investigating.

“We remain vigilant for potential future threats,” it said.

Initial reports however indicated six people including four children were killed in the explosion.