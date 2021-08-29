Featured
US drone strike destroys Islamic State car bomb in Kabul
American forces launched a drone strike in Kabul on Sunday that killed a suicide car bomber suspected of preparing to attack the airport, U.S. officials said.
The strike is the second carried out by U.S. forces in Afghanistan since an Islamic State (Daesh) suicide bomber struck the airport on Thursday, killing dozens of Afghan civilians and 13 U.S. troops.
One U.S. official told Reuters that Sunday’s strike was carried out by an unmanned aircraft and that secondary explosions following the strike showed the vehicle had been carrying a “substantial amount of explosive material.”
Witnesses reported a large blast shaking a neighborhood north of Hamid Karzai International Airport, and television footage showed black smoke rising into the sky, Reuters reported.
U.S. Central Command confirmed the strike and said in a statement that it had no immediate indication it caused any civilian casualties, but was investigating.
“We remain vigilant for potential future threats,” it said.
Initial reports however indicated six people including four children were killed in the explosion.
Featured
Pakistan’s Qureshi highlights need for world to support Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Shah Mahmood Qureshi spoke on the phone with Belgian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sophie Wilmes on Saturday to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.
According to Qureshi’s office, the Pakistani minister underscored the importance of security, stability, and an inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.
Qureshi said “it was essential for the world community to support the people of Afghanistan, to address the humanitarian situation for economic sustenance.”
He also highlighted Pakistan’s efforts to facilitate the evacuation of diplomatic personnel and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan.
Belgium’s Wilmes conveyed thanks for Pakistan’s support and facilitation in their evacuation endeavors, Qureshi’s office stated.
COVID-19
China administers more than 1.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines
China had by Wednesday administered over 1.9 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines and is continuing to ramp up mass inoculation among students who are about to begin a new semester, Reuters reported.
Specifically, China had administered 1,900,127,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday.
China granted in late December last year conditional marketing authorization for its first self-developed COVID-19 vaccine. Since then, a number of different home-grown vaccines have been rolled out.
With the vaccines in place, the country soon kicked off a massive inoculation drive with an ambition to establish an immune barrier for the more than 1.4 billion Chinese people, Reuters reported.
Featured
Taliban spokesman Mujahid holds first press conference in Kabul
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Tuesday night that the Taliban has succeeded in ending the foreign occupation of Afghanistan after 20 years of “struggle”.
Addressing his first press conference, Mujahid threw some light on the current situation and reassured Kabul residents that “their security is assured.”
He also said that the Taliban has declared a general amnesty to prevent further fighting and that “we have given amnesty to everybody, there is no revenge.”
He said “no one will go after” Afghans who worked with the US, “there is no danger for them”.
On women’s rights, he stated these will be respected in accordance with Sharia law.
He said women form part of society and should therefore work where they were needed.
He also assured the international community that Afghanistan would not be used to carry out attacks on foreign countries.
He said however that the previous government was “weak and failed to keep their promises”.
With regards to the media, Mujahid said the Taliban wants all media outlets to continue operating. However, the media may not publish or broadcast anything that contradicts Islamic values; they need to be impartial; and no one may publish or broadcast anything that goes against national interests.
Trending
