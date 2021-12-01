US discusses crisis with IEA officials in Doha during two-day talks

(Last Updated On: December 1, 2021)

A U.S. delegation led by the special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, held talks with senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) representatives in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said in a statement Wednesday.

The two sides discussed the international community’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and the U.S. delegation pledged to continue to support U.N. efforts to address the situation, the State Department said.

The U.S. officials “expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses and urged the Taliban (IEA) to protect the rights of all Afghans, uphold and enforce its policy of general amnesty and take additional steps to form an inclusive and representative government,” the State Department said.

The U.S. officials urged the IEA to implement a commitment on providing countrywide access to education at all levels for women and girls.

“The Taliban (IEA) expressed openness to engaging with the international community on full access to education and welcomed efforts to verify and monitor progress to enroll women and girls in school at all levels,” the State Department said.

According to the statement, the U.S. delegation included representatives from the intelligence community, the Treasury Department and the U.S. international aid agency USAID, along with other officials.