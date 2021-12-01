Latest News
US discusses crisis with IEA officials in Doha during two-day talks
A U.S. delegation led by the special representative for Afghanistan, Thomas West, held talks with senior Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) representatives in Qatar on Monday and Tuesday, the U.S. State Department said in a statement Wednesday.
The two sides discussed the international community’s response to the humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, and the U.S. delegation pledged to continue to support U.N. efforts to address the situation, the State Department said.
The U.S. officials “expressed deep concern regarding allegations of human rights abuses and urged the Taliban (IEA) to protect the rights of all Afghans, uphold and enforce its policy of general amnesty and take additional steps to form an inclusive and representative government,” the State Department said.
The U.S. officials urged the IEA to implement a commitment on providing countrywide access to education at all levels for women and girls.
“The Taliban (IEA) expressed openness to engaging with the international community on full access to education and welcomed efforts to verify and monitor progress to enroll women and girls in school at all levels,” the State Department said.
According to the statement, the U.S. delegation included representatives from the intelligence community, the Treasury Department and the U.S. international aid agency USAID, along with other officials.
Latest News
Saudi Arabia reopens consular section of embassy in Kabul
Saudi Arabia announced that it has reopened the consular section of its embassy in Kabul as of Tuesday in order to provide consular services to Afghan citizens.
This latest move has been welcomed by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).
“We welcome them, appreciate this profound step by the Saudi government and view it as start of good relations,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, spokesman for the foreign ministry.
According to Balkhi a 14-member diplomatic team from Saudi Arabia returned to Kabul on Tuesday, and resumed consular activities.
This comes after the UAE recently reopened its embassy in Kabul.
Zabihullah Mujahid, IEA deputy minister and spokesman announced last week that the reopening of the UAE embassy was a “good step.”
The UAE was one of only a few country’s that recognized the IEA government in the 1990s, along with Pakistan and Saudi Arabia.
Last week Takashi Okada, Japan’s ambassador to Afghanistan, said his country has also decided to reopen its embassy in Kabul after the new government ensured Tokyo of its security.
Enamullah Samangani, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s deputy spokesman said that Takashi Okada raised the issue during a meeting with Abdul Kabir, the IEA’s political deputy prime minister in Kabul.
According to him, the Japanese ambassador to Afghanistan has said that his country continues to support the Afghan people and is ready to work with the IEA on this issue.
Since taking power in mid-August, the IEA has repeatedly called on foreign countries to reopen their embassies after most missions evacuated staff and closed their doors during the chaos that surrounded the US troops withdrawal process.
Health
WHO calls for $378 million to prevent collapse of health centers
World Health Organization (WHO) officials on Tuesday said they have requested $378 million in aid in order to prevent Afghanistan’s health services from collapsing.
Dr Jamshed Tanoli, WHO’s health sector coordinater, said during a visit to Kandahar province on Monday, along with UN officials, that efforts are underway to keep 2,331 health centers open in Afghanistan.
“We are advocating to convince World Bank, USAID, and the European Union to sustain the funding to ensure that after June 22 we should have a medium to long term strategy to ensure the continuity of health services… also to focus on the COVID-19 as a whole you know the surveillance and laboratories expansion including the treatment centers,,” said Tanoli.
This comes after WHO warned earlier that Afghanistan’s health system is close to collapsing.
“We came here to let you know that we are here to serve the people of Afghanistan,” he said adding that the head of the cluster has requested almost 378 million (dollars).
“So that we are advocating Inshallah to get those funds to ensure the continuity of the services through the NGOs and of course through UN agencies and through all the partners,” said Tanoli.
United Nations Development Program in Afghanistan (UNDP) meanwhile said that the UN will play a greater role in the development of Afghanistan.
“So we are not here to provide the people a package of food, there are other agencies that do that. We are here to see how the people can have enough income to buy their own food,” said Abdullah Al Dardari, head of UNDP in Afghanistan.
The Kandahar governor, on the other hand, said that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is taking serious measures to provide security for international aid organizations.
“Necessary aid should be delivered for Afghan people. People face a lot of problems. Most people in Dand, Arghistan, Arghandab, Panjwayi and Zhari have been displaced. They lost their houses during US bombardments, now they don’t have any shelter,” said Haji Mohammad Yousuf Wafa, Kandahar’s governor.
This comes as many UN aid agencies warn of an imminent humanitarian catastrophe in Afghanistan.
Latest News
Pakistan offers to host ‘urgent’ OIC meeting on Afghanistan
Pakistan on Monday offered to host an Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) foreign ministers meeting on the worsening crisis in Afghanistan that has been called for by Saudi Arabia.
“We have also offered to host the meeting, in Islamabad, on 17 December 2021. We are confident that OIC member states will endorse this offer,” said Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
According to a statement issued by Said Arabia’s official news agency SPA, the kingdom said: “Guided by principles of Islamic solidarity with the people of Afghanistan, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, as Chair of the Islamic Summit, and in line with relevant OIC decisions on Afghanistan, called upon the OIC to, urgently, convene an Extraordinary Ministerial Meeting to discuss the humanitarian situation in the country and pathways for an urgent humanitarian response.”
The statement noted that the objectives of the meeting were to explore “means and mechanisms” for aid delivery in coordination with UN agencies, international financial institutions, and the international community for mitigating the humanitarian crisis.
“Impending economic collapse and further deterioration of living conditions will lead to more instability within Afghanistan, which will adversely affect regional and international peace and security,” the kingdom warned.
Pakistan’s Dawn News reported that Qureshi in turn stated that Afghans need assistance “more than ever before”.
“As you are aware, Afghanistan currently faces a serious humanitarian situation — millions of Afghans, including women and children, confront an uncertain future due to shortage of food, medicine and other essential life supplies. The advent of winter has exacerbated the humanitarian crisis,” he said.
The foreign minister urged the OIC to step in to help Afghans. “We should step up our collective efforts to alleviate the humanitarian needs of the Afghan people, provide immediate and sustained support to them, and continue to remain engaged with them for the well-being and prosperity of Afghanistan,” he said.
Saudi Arabia reopens consular section of embassy in Kabul
US discusses crisis with IEA officials in Doha during two-day talks
WHO calls for $378 million to prevent collapse of health centers
Citing debris risk, NASA delays spacewalk to fix space station antenna
Klusener to step down as Afghanistan’s cricket coach
Three people killed in Nangarhar explosions
55 ISIS-K militants surrender in Nangarhar
We need to stand up against terror in Afghanistan: NATO chief
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
Tahawol: IEA and US delegations talks in Doha Discussed
Zerbena: Export of Afghanistan’s talc powder to foreign counties discussed
Saar: Interview Mufti Latifullah Hakimi, Head of the IEA’s Clearing of Ranks Commission
Zerbena: China’s interest in investing in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghani falls to record low amid pressing currency shortage
-
Latest News5 days ago
Kabul hospitals receive more children suffering from malnutrition
-
Latest News5 days ago
Thousands take exams for Turkish-run schools in Kabul
-
Business4 days ago
TAPI project suspended in Afghanistan until situation ‘stabilizes’
-
Latest News4 days ago
EU calls for support of Afghans to prevent economic and social collapse
-
Latest News4 days ago
Senior IEA official voices concern over Daesh amid ongoing economic crisis
-
Latest News4 days ago
NATO foreign ministers to discuss lessons learned in Afghanistan: Stoltenberg
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA delegation meet with Qatari officials in Doha