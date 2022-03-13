US diplomat asks IEA to change policy on women if it wants recognition

(Last Updated On: March 13, 2022)

A senior US diplomat has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to change its policy on women if it wants to be recognized by the international community as a legitimate government.

Rina Amiri, US special envoy for Afghan Women, Girls and Human Rights, told VOA in an interview published Saturday that IEA should respect the basic rights of women, girls and all the citizens of Afghanistan, including the minorities.

She said that women should be allowed to work, and it should not be limited to only education and health sectors.

Amiri also said that women should be allowed to participate in peaceful protests. They should be allowed to enjoy freedom of speech, freedom of movement and other freedoms conforming to Islamic principles and legal commitments Afghanistan has made with the international community, according to the diplomat.

This comes as IEA has said that it is committed to ensuring the rights of women in the framework of Islam. IEA officials have repeatedly said that they have met all the conditions for international recognition.

US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, however, said on Saturday that “much work remains on human rights, protecting gains, and seeing the richness of Afghan society reflected in governance.”