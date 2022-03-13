Latest News
US diplomat asks IEA to change policy on women if it wants recognition
A senior US diplomat has called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to change its policy on women if it wants to be recognized by the international community as a legitimate government.
Rina Amiri, US special envoy for Afghan Women, Girls and Human Rights, told VOA in an interview published Saturday that IEA should respect the basic rights of women, girls and all the citizens of Afghanistan, including the minorities.
She said that women should be allowed to work, and it should not be limited to only education and health sectors.
Amiri also said that women should be allowed to participate in peaceful protests. They should be allowed to enjoy freedom of speech, freedom of movement and other freedoms conforming to Islamic principles and legal commitments Afghanistan has made with the international community, according to the diplomat.
This comes as IEA has said that it is committed to ensuring the rights of women in the framework of Islam. IEA officials have repeatedly said that they have met all the conditions for international recognition.
US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, however, said on Saturday that “much work remains on human rights, protecting gains, and seeing the richness of Afghan society reflected in governance.”
Latest News
IEA hoping for Kabul airport deal with Turkey and Qatar
While attending the Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Afghanistan’s acting foreign minister told Anadolu Agency on Saturday that he is “hopeful” an agreement will be reached with Turkey and Qatar on operating the airport services in Kabul.
Stating that an agreement had been secured on “a number of issues regarding Kabul Airport” with these two countries, Amir Khan Muttaqi said some issues remained to be resolved, Reuters reported.
Speaking on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum, Muttaqi said: “I hope we can come to an agreement and put it into practice as soon as possible.”
In January, Qatar, Turkey, and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) agreed on “several key issues” to operate the Kabul airport.
Flights were suspended at Afghanistan’s main international airport in Kabul after the IEA took over in August and US and NATO troops destroyed equipment and a radar system at the facility before withdrawing, Reuters reported.
In late December, diplomatic sources told Anadolu Agency that Turkey and Qatar agreed to jointly operate Kabul International Airport.
On Friday, senior officials from Afghanistan, Qatar, and the US held a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the forum in Antalya.
Muttaqi met Qatar’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani and Thomas West, US special representative for Afghanistan.
The three-day high-level forum in the resort city of Antalya brought together participants from 75 countries, including 17 heads of state, 80 government ministers, and 39 representatives of international organizations, Reuters reported.
Latest News
50 shops destroyed in massive Takhar fire
Takhar local officials said on Sunday that 50 shops were destroyed in a blaze in Khwaja Bahauddin district of the province.
According to officials, the fire broke out due to an electrical short circuit.
Officials also said that the fire broke out in a fruit and vegetable market in the center of the Khwaja Bahauddin district.
Shopkeepers have however suffered serious financial losses in the fire.
Latest News
IEA says US agreed not to give Afghan funds to charity organizations
After Washington announced its plan to use half of $7 billion in frozen Afghan assets for humanitarian aid, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan said on Friday the US has agreed not to give it to charity organizations.
The agreement came during a meeting between IEA’s Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi and US special envoy for Afghanistan, Thomas West, in Turkey.
“The two sides held detailed discussions on current political & economic situation in Afghanistan. Both sides agreed that the Afghan Central Bank’s USD $3.5 billion unfrozen assets from the US bank shall in no circumstances be given to charity organizations,” Hafiz Zia Ahmad, deputy spokesman for Afghanistan’s foreign ministry, said on Twitter.
During the meeting, the Afghan side underscored that the entire $7 billion should be unfrozen and given to the Afghan central bank as it belongs to the Afghan people, he said.
Muttaqi stated that seizing Afghan assets in any way would adversely affect relations between the two countries, the tweet read.
Last month, US President Joe Biden signed an executive order creating the possibility of splitting $7 billion in frozen Afghan funds held in the US, potentially allotting half for humanitarian aid to the country while keeping the other half available for victims of the 9/11 attacks.
Meanwhile, former Afghan President Hamid Karzai in his latest interview with China’s CCTV, said the US should hand over all Afghan assets to the Afghan central bank.
Afghanistan has been suffering from a severe economic crisis and US freezing of Afghan funds and sanctions is considered to be a major factor behind it.
“If the money is given to foreign organizations, it would not be spent on infrastructure in Afghanistan. It is better to give the money to the finance ministry or the central bank of Afghanistan so that it would be used in infrastructure programs,” said Mohammad Shabir Bashiri, an economic expert.
IEA hoping for Kabul airport deal with Turkey and Qatar
US diplomat asks IEA to change policy on women if it wants recognition
50 shops destroyed in massive Takhar fire
US probes sabotage of satellite internet during Russian invasion
Saar: IEA acting FM’s recognition remarks discussed
One killed, 14 injured in Badghis mosque blast
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
China issues blizzard alert for Beijing, the site of the Winter Olympics
One woman killed, another wounded in Kandahar shooting
Saar: IEA acting FM’s recognition remarks discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan-Pakistan bus services plan discussed
Tahawol: Afghan Acting FM’s remarks at Antalya Diplomacy Forum discussed
Exclusive Interview with Acting Head of Chamber of Commerce and Investment Mohammad Yonus Mohmand
Tahawol: IEA’s acting foreign minister’s trip to Turkey discussed
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Afghan trucks carry goods to Central Asia for first time
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan, Pakistani officials hammer out transit agreement to facilitate trade
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA foreign minister Muttaqi heads to Turkey
-
World4 days ago
Biden bans Russia oil imports to US
-
World4 days ago
NATO says Russia’s war must not escalate beyond Ukraine
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan poultry sector in danger of collapsing: union
-
Health5 days ago
COVID-19 kills 40 people in Afghanistan in one week
-
Latest News4 days ago
Karzai says while the war has ended, unity has not yet been achieved