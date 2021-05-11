US destroys unwanted gear and sells it as scrap

(Last Updated On: May 11, 2021)

The US State Department said Monday ISIS (Daesh) could possibly have been behind the deadly school bombing in Kabul that left over 80 people, mostly schoolgirls, dead.

In a press briefing, the department’s spokesman Ned Price said there are some indications that Daesh was behind the attack.

“We are still looking into what or who is responsible, but I would note that ISIS has been responsible for similar attacks on Shia communities in Kabul in the past,” he said.

“We note the Taliban has denied involvement in the attack, and we welcome their announcement of a three-day ceasefire over the upcoming Eid holiday.

“We call on the Taliban and Afghan leaders to engage seriously in the ongoing peace process to ensure the Afghan people enjoy a future free of terrorism and of senseless violence,” he said.

He went on to say that although the United States is withdrawing its troops, America is not disengaging from Afghanistan. He said Washington “will continue to use our diplomatic, economic, and humanitarian toolset to ensure that the gains of the past 20 years, particularly those made by women, girls, and minorities, are preserved.”

Price pointed out that in leaving Afghanistan, it was only “a military withdrawal”.

Quoting US President Joe Biden, Price said: “As the President has said, we will be withdrawing our military forces, except those required for the protection of our embassy in Kabul. And that’s the other important point: We are going to retain an embassy in Kabul precisely though – so that we can continue to partner and to provide support for not only the Government of Afghanistan, but the people of Afghanistan.

He stated that the circumstances of the bombing at the school on Saturday “are not yet crystal clear. As I said before, there are some indications that this may have been attributable to ISIS and not the Taliban.”

Price also stated that Washington has “long been concerned about the growth of ISIS in Afghanistan”.

“As you know, we have had a military presence in Afghanistan to see to it that the country could not be used as a staging ground to attack the United States, to propel force beyond – well beyond Afghanistan’s borders. We have been able to accomplish that goal.

“We continue to have important humanitarian goals when it comes to Afghanistan. We will continue to carry out and to move forward with those objectives, even as our military withdraws from the country,” he said.

Special Immigrant Visa Program

Price also noted that as the US withdraws, they will keep “adequate resources in the region and over-the-horizon capacity should threats emerge that require us to leverage the use of force.”

On the issue of visas for interpreters who have worked for the US military, Price said that serious attention was being given to the Special Immigrant Visa Program.

He said Washington has “added resources to help process the special immigrant visa applicants, knowing that as the United States, we have a special responsibility to those who have helped us along the way, who have helped the US military, who have helped the US government, oftentimes placing themselves in harm’s way.

“Our commitment to these people, to these individuals will continue, and we are doing all we can to process them as expeditiously as we can,” he said.

In answer to a question, Price added: “We have been acting with the utmost urgency knowing that, again, we have a special responsibility to the women and men who have, in many cases, placed themselves in harm’s way to assist the US government over the years.”

He said additional resources, including augmenting domestic staff in Washington to process applications, has already been put in place. In addition, the US has approved a temporary increase in consular staffing at the embassy in Kabul in order to conduct interviews and process visa applications,” Price said.

“And we’ll continue to do that contingent on the security situation in the country. We will continue to look for ways to speed up this process, to facilitate the processing of – for these brave individuals.”

Welcoming the three-day ceasefire announced by the Taliban for the Eid holidays, Price said they “urge the Taliban to extend the ceasefire and order a significant reduction in violence.

“We all know that a return to violence would be senseless as well as tragic. We remind the Taliban that engaging in violence will not afford it legitimacy or durability. That has been our point all along. Engaging in serious negotiations to determine a political roadmap for Afghanistan’s future that leads to a just and durable settlement will,” he said.

He said it was in no one’s interest for Afghanistan to once again devolve into civil war. “It’s not in the Taliban’s interests, it’s not in the Government of Afghanistan’s interests, it’s not in the interests of Afghanistan’s neighbors, and it’s certainly not in the interests of the people of Afghanistan.”