US deports first Afghan back to Afghanistan
The US deported its first Afghan evacuee back to Afghanistan earlier this month due to a criminal record discovered after their arrival, Axios reported.
Out of the tens of thousands of evacuated Afghans brought to the United States, only a small handful remain in government custody because of criminal records or other concerns.
The Afghan in question was returned on February 13 in coordination with officials in Doha, Qatar, according to an internal government document obtained by Axios.
The details of the crime are unclear, although Axios was told by an administration official there was no connection to terrorist networks or national security concerns.
The official said that this was an example of the vetting system working.
All Afghans are screened and vetted through multiple US agencies.
IEA bans Afghans from being evacuated, cites ill-treatment in camps as reason
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) has banned Afghans from being evacuated from their country, saying those who have left are living in “very bad conditions” abroad.
IEA spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said on Sunday that more than 50,000 Afghans living in one camp in Qatar face an uncertain future.
He said that there were also Afghan families in Turkey, who face an uncertain future.
“The government has the responsibility to protect the people so this will be stopped until we get the assurance that their lives will not be endangered,” Mujahid said.
More than 120,000 Afghans were evacuated between 15 and 31 August last year, with many landing in the United States.
However, thousands were taken to other countries and many of the evacuees are still living in refugee camps in Qatar, UAE, Albania and other countries. They are still waiting to get to their final destination.
IEA’s decision to ban the evacuation of more Afghans has been slammed by some critics who say it is a violation of a fundamental human right.
Mohammad Esa Ishaqzai, head of the National Congress Party of Afghanistan, said freedom of movement was a fundamental human right like freedom of speech and freedom of religion, and it should be respected.
“Governments should respect these fundamental rights and the international community and international organizations should take care of Afghan refugees who are living in a very bad condition,” he said.
Afghan refugees in Ukraine trying to flee conflict
Just months after fleeing their home country, some Afghan refugees who sought shelter in Ukraine are finding themselves again trying to escape to safety.
More than 500 Afghan families are living in Ukraine. They are reportedly trying to flee to Central Europe amid Russia’s full-scale assault that was launched on Thursday.
“I am leading a group of Afghan refugees in Ukraine. I have come to Ukraine to live a peaceful life, but unfortunately war started here as well, and we have no other choice but to leave,” said Syed Omar Shah Ameer, an Afghan refugee.
“We are planning to go to Poland and then join our relatives in Central Europe. We want to go to a place where safety and prosperity for us and our children is ensured,” he said.
Afghan government said it was working to ensure safety of Afghan citizens in Ukraine.
The government “is concerned for the safety of Afghan citizens and students in Ukraine, and is utilising all available facilities and communication channels to safeguard its citizens and evacuate them to safety,” said Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a spokesman for the Foreign Ministry.
Hundreds of civilians have reportedly been killed in the conflict.
Zabihullah Mujahid, an Afghan government spokesman, said on Monday there were no casualties among the Afghan citizens.
EU reacts to the IEA’s home search operations calling it a ‘crime’
The European Union Ambassador to Afghanistan reacted to the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) recent house-to-house search operations calling it a “crime”.
Von Brant, the European Union Ambassador to Afghanistan said in a Twitter message on Monday to the IEA that Afghanistan is being watched by the world despite the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
“The intimidations, house searches, arrests, and violence against members of different ethnic groups and women are crimes and must stop immediately,” Von Brant tweeted, adding that “despite Putin’s war, we are watching you.”
This comes after the IEA launched house-to-house search operations in Kabul last week.
On Sunday IEA claimed that dozens of people have been arrested in a cleanup operation in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul that began two days ago.
Those arrested included nine kidnappers, six Daesh members and 53 thieves, Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), said in a press conference, adding several kidnapped people were also rescued.
He said that the operation was being conducted for the safety of the people and they should not be worried about it.
