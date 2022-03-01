US deports first Afghan back to Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: March 1, 2022)

The US deported its first Afghan evacuee back to Afghanistan earlier this month due to a criminal record discovered after their arrival, Axios reported.

Out of the tens of thousands of evacuated Afghans brought to the United States, only a small handful remain in government custody because of criminal records or other concerns.

The Afghan in question was returned on February 13 in coordination with officials in Doha, Qatar, according to an internal government document obtained by Axios.

The details of the crime are unclear, although Axios was told by an administration official there was no connection to terrorist networks or national security concerns.

The official said that this was an example of the vetting system working.

All Afghans are screened and vetted through multiple US agencies.