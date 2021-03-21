US defence secretary Lloyd Austin meets with Indian officials

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2021)

US Defense Secretary General Lloyd Austin held talks this weekend with India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi and foreign minister S Jaishankar where they discussed the Afghanistan situation.

“Afghanistan was addressed in some detail. Assessments were exchanged on the peace process and the ground situation, and also the concerns and interests of regional powers and neighbours,” sources told India media outlets.

The meeting comes amid efforts by the US to accelerate the Afghan peace process.

The meeting also comes amid reports that the Biden administration might delay the US troop withdrawal by six months.

“I’m aware that there is speculation that the President has made a decision on keeping troops there until November. President Joe Biden has not made a decision or made any announcements on when he’ll decide to remove the troops,” Austin told reporters in New Delhi on Saturday.

While India has been invited to a US-proposed summit on Afghanistan in early April in Turkey concerns have been raised in Delhi.

A gathering in Moscow on March 18 did not include India.

India’s media meanwhile reports that Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar is expected in India on Monday for talks with officials.