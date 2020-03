(Last Updated On: March 14, 2020)

The US president, Donald Trump declares a national emergency to fight coronavirus in the US.

The US government can allocate 50 billion dollars for the virus emergency to fight Corona.

With these actions, health insurance regulations will get easier, and the construction process of hospitals will be accelerated in addition to finding new ways to cure the virus.

So far, more than 1,000 cases have been confirmed in the US out of which more than 40 have passed away.