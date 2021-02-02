US deal ‘stipulates formation of inclusive Islamic govt’: Taliban

(Last Updated On: February 2, 2021)

Abdullah Abdullah, Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation on Tuesday called on the Taliban to put their demands on the table so their issues can be discussed.

Speaking at a conference on the establishment of the Women’s Affairs Commission of the HCNR, Abdullah also said that based on information received, Taliban are responsible for most of the targeted attacks in the country.

“Today, unfortunately, most of this information indicates that these acts (recent explosions and targeted killings) are being carried out by the Taliban,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah stated that if the Taliban have something to say or any requests they need to table these so the issues can be discussed by the negotiating teams in Doha.

Abdullah also emphasized that no individual or group can impose their will on the Afghan people by force, and that the Taliban should not see this as an option.

“Well, the negotiating table and the place of negotiations are clear, and the Afghan delegation is there, and there is room for discussion. Whatever argument they [Taliban] have and whatever they want to raise, they can discuss it there. And nothing else can be decided in the absence of the Afghan people, no one can promise the Taliban that this will guarantee their future or that the future of the country will be handed to them; this is the right of the Afghan people and the Afghan people have come to the conclusion that the solution is not war, nor killing people or targeting the people of Afghanistan,” Abdullah added.

“Any side who takes the responsibility for prolonging the war must also consider the consequences. Can one side impose its will on the other people of Afghanistan through war?” he asked.

“If we learn a lesson from the 42 years of war in Afghanistan, it is that a will cannot be imposed on Afghan people by force,” he said.

Meanwhile, the deputy head of the HCNR said that everyone, especially women, are calling for a ceasefire in the country, because people are tired of making sacrifices.

“Afghan women all in one voice call for an immediate ceasefire, and they can no longer afford to lose their loved ones.” Zuhra Mathar Ahmazaim, deputy head of the HCNR said.

The Afghan Republic’s peace negotiating team has been waiting for the Taliban delegation to return to the talks tables for two weeks. However, the Taliban are staying away and have not provided any reasons for this.

Abdullah also said on Tuesday that the Taliban is making statements about who should be in power instead of “discussing this at the negotiating table”.

“In the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, there is diversity, there are thoughts and opinions, people have rights, and today it is matter of women, in our country, the women of our country have come out; but in the last 40 years they were on the scene, but only in the last 20 years, they (women) have emerged and shown their competence, introduced their powers and abilities, and represented the people well,” Abdullah added.

Abdullah also said women make up half of society and their role in the peace process is crucial.

“The commission will focus on the role of women in the peace process,” Abdullah said.

Women’s rights activists also stressed that their legitimate demands should be considered at the negotiating table.