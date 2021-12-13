COVID-19
US COVID-19 deaths reach 800,000 as Delta ravaged in 2021
The United States on Sunday reached 800,000 coronavirus-related deaths, according to a Reuters tally, as the nation braces for a potential surge in infections due to more time spent indoors with colder weather and the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.
Even with vaccines widely and freely available, the country has lost more lives to the virus this year than in 2020 due to the more contagious Delta variant and people refusing to get inoculated against COVID-19.
Since the start of the year, over 450,000 people in the United States have died after contracting COVID-19, or 57% of all US deaths from the illness since the pandemic started.
The deaths this year were mostly in unvaccinated patients, health experts say. Deaths have increased despite advances in caring for COVID patients and new treatment options such as monoclonal antibodies.
It took 111 days for US deaths to jump from 600,000 to 700,000, according to Reuters analysis. The next 100,000 deaths took just 73 days.
Other countries have lost far fewer lives per capita in the past 11 months, according to the Reuters analysis.
Among the Group of Seven (G7) wealthiest nations, the United States ranks the worst in terms of per capita deaths from COVID-19 between January 1 and November 30, according to the Reuters analysis.
The death rate in the United States was more than three times higher than in neighboring Canada and 11 times more than Japan.
COVID-19
Chinese mainland administers 2.6 bln COVID-19 vaccine doses
The Chinese mainland had administered more than 2.60 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Saturday, according to the latest data released by the National Health Commission on Sunday.
Specifically, a total of 2,602,703,000 vaccine doses had been administered in the 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps, according to the commission.
Beijing had administered 54,134,300 doses on more than 22,272,600 residents as of Saturday, according to the municipal health commission.
The country has been expanding vaccine inoculation, booster shots in particular, to combat COVID-19 and build an immune barrier as the coronavirus continues to wreck havoc worldwide.
Meanwhile, the vaccination programs for children aged three to 11 as well as for the elderly over 60 years old are also underway across the country.
In Yangxi County, south China’s Guangdong Province, medical workers offered vaccination service at kindergartens.
Local authorities of north China’s Shanxi Province have stepped up efforts to vaccinate children aged three to 11 since early November based on voluntary informed consent.
So far, more than 80 percent of children aged three to 11 in Gaoping City of Shanxi has received the first dose and the vaccination of the second dose for them is underway.
The Chinese mainland reported 49 locally transmitted confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, mostly in east China’s Zhejiang Province, said the National Health Commission on Sunday.
COVID-19
US COVID-19 cases approach 50 million, death toll tops 796,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 49.7 million as of Friday, with the death toll surpassing 796,000, according to the data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Specifically, the country’s case count has risen to 49,788,804 as of Friday, with the death toll reaching 796,349, according to the CSSE tally.
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement, in order to fight the winter surge of COVID-19 infections, Reuters reported.
The mandate will take effect on December 13, 2021 and last till January 15, 2022 with a reassessment to be done afterwards.
Both patrons two years and older and staff at businesses and venues would be subject to the new mandate.
A violation of any provision of this measure is subject to all civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation, said the release.
The return of mask-wearing requirement is based on rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Since Thanksgiving on November 25, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43 percent and hospitalizations have increased by 29 percent, according to a release by the state government.
COVID-19
China approves its first COVID-19 specific treatment therapy
China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved the country’s first medical treatment therapy using a newly developed drug that specifically targets the coronavirus causing the highly contagious disease of COVID-19.
The drug, developed a research team led by Professor Zhang Linqi with the prestigious Tsinghua University of China, uses a cocktail of two antibodies developed by selecting two monoclonal antibodies that inhibit the virus from infecting healthy cells.
The results of mulitple clinical trials of this therapy have showed an 80 percent efficacy in cutting the rates of hospitalization and deaths.
“Our clinical trials were carried out at 111 bases in six countries on four continents, involving multiple centers in China and many other countries. The whole process of clinical trials has demonstrated that the drug is highly safe and efficient, and is capable of reducing the rate of hospitalization and the rate of death by over 80 percent,” said Zhang Linqi, professor with Tsinghua University, who led the research team developing the therapy.
In an interview with China Central Television, Zhang said previous therapies used for treating COVID-19 patients were not as effective as antibodies that specifically target this virus. He said the newly developed therapy could be used on a wide range of patients, including people with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
Zhang’s research team consists of young talents with an average age of less than 30 years. Team members say their rich experience in combating different epidemics in past years has helped a lot.
“[One of the reasons why we can make such an achievement] lies in our rich experience accumulated in our work of combating the MERS, SARS, Zika and Ebola viruses. We have developed many technologies and solutions during those processes. This time, we applied these technologies and solutions in our research and development against COVID-19,” said Zhang Qi, one of the team members.
At the time of starting the research in developing this therapy nearly two years ago, Zhang’s team was already considering the possibility of coronavirus variants, so that the treatment using it can target a wide range of mutant strains.
Zhang and his team will not stop there in the research and development, and that the team has started working on an upgraded version of this treatment therapy, which aims to protect against an even broader spectrum of coronavirus variants.
