US COVID-19 cases top six million as Midwest states face outbreaks

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2020)

United States has surpassed the six million mark of COVID-19 cases as many states reported an increasing number of infections, especially in the Midwest, according to a Reuters tally.

Midwest states including Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have all reported record one-day increases in new cases, Reuters reported.

However, many new outbreaks have been reported at colleges and universities around the country after students returned to campus.

Reuters reported that across the Midwest, infections have also risen after an annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota drew more than 365,000 people from across the country from August 7 to 16.

According to the South Dakota health department, 88 cases have been traced to the rally.

More than eight months into the pandemic, the United States continues to struggle with testing and the number of people tested has fallen in recent weeks.

Many health officials and at least 33 states have rejected the new COVID-19 testing guidance issued by the Trump administration last week that said those exposed to the virus and without symptoms may not need testing.

The United States also has the most deaths in the world at nearly 183,000.