COVID-19
US COVID-19 cases top six million as Midwest states face outbreaks
United States has surpassed the six million mark of COVID-19 cases as many states reported an increasing number of infections, especially in the Midwest, according to a Reuters tally.
Midwest states including Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota and Minnesota have all reported record one-day increases in new cases, Reuters reported.
However, many new outbreaks have been reported at colleges and universities around the country after students returned to campus.
Reuters reported that across the Midwest, infections have also risen after an annual motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota drew more than 365,000 people from across the country from August 7 to 16.
According to the South Dakota health department, 88 cases have been traced to the rally.
More than eight months into the pandemic, the United States continues to struggle with testing and the number of people tested has fallen in recent weeks.
Many health officials and at least 33 states have rejected the new COVID-19 testing guidance issued by the Trump administration last week that said those exposed to the virus and without symptoms may not need testing.
The United States also has the most deaths in the world at nearly 183,000.
COVID-19
India sets global record with single-day rise of new COVID-19 infections
India’s single-day tally of 78,761 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday was the highest reported by any nation since the pandemic started.
This surpassed the United States’ July 16 figure of 77,299 cases, a Reuters tally indicated.
India, the world’s second-most populous nation is the third-worst affected country after the United States and Brazil.
However, India’s daily tallies have surpassed those of both the US and Brazil for the past two weeks and continue to climb.
On Saturday, India recorded a surge of 76,472 new cases over a 24 hour period but Sunday’s tally added over 2,000 more cases to that figure.
India’s total now stands at 3,542,733.
COVID-19
India records almost 75,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
India recorded its highest single-day surge of 76,472 new cases in the last 24 hours, health authorities said.
This now takes the total number of cases to 3,463,972 with 62,550 deaths.
According to officials, India still has 752,424 active cases and has been recording an increase in single-day figures for almost a month.
India has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States and Brazil.
In Delhi meanwhile, police have since June fined almost 200,000 people for not wearing masks in public.
Addressing a press conference this week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called on people to wear masks and not take offense if they were fined for breaking the rule.
“Confidence is good but it should not lead to complacency at any cost…… In case one is fined, one must understand that it is for a greater good,” he said adding that he has directed authorities to strengthen enforcement of rules.
COVID-19
Tackling COVID-19 in Afghanistan with international aid
One of the greatest challenges Afghanistan faces in its fight against the Coronavirus pandemic is the overwhelming demand placed on its fragile health system.
But since April, the Ministry of Public Health has signed into action the $100 million World Bank-supported COVID-19 emergency response grant for the Afghanistan COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health Systems Preparedness Project.
In line with this, the Afghan government has been able to create 1,300 intensive care unit beds and care better for up to 10,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
In a World Bank report, by Doctors Fraidoon Farzad and Ahmad Wali Rasekh – both from the Public Health Ministry – they said the Afghan government has been able to support infected individuals, at-risk people, medical and emergency personnel, service providers and medical and testing facilities.
They said this project is well underway with the collaboration of several stakeholders, including the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) which flew in emergency health supplies in June, including single-use medical supplies for intensive care units (ICUs), X-ray and laboratory reagents, and 150,000 personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for more than 6,800 frontline health care providers.
“These supplies have enabled health workers, who are at high risk of exposure, to identify and care better for up to 10,000 hospitalized COVID-19 patients. The project has also added almost 1,300 intensive care unit beds across the country,” they said.
پروژه پاسخدهی اضطراری به بحران کووید-۱۹ بانک جهانی با دولت افغانستان کمک می کند تا ۸۰ فیصد از داکتران و نرس های شفاخانه های ولایتی آموزش های وقایه و تداوی ویروس کووید۱۹ را مطابق به معیار های سازمان صحی جهان دریافت نمایند. بیشتر بخوانید: https://t.co/2jB9Z6q6i1 pic.twitter.com/IBDNCDEEOR
— World Bank South Asia (@WorldBankSAsia) August 27, 2020
In addition, with the World Health Organization (WHO), seven existing laboratories have been equipped, and two new ones set up for COVID-19 testing under the project.
Raising public awareness around the pandemic was also crucial in trying to slow the spread of coronavirus and in line with this, the project helped disseminate 10,000 radio, television and print messages on the virus, its symptoms and prevention between April and August.
“The project aims to lower COVID-19 testing turnaround to 48 hours or less for 70 percent and reach a 50 percent public awareness rate,” read the report.
“With the assistance of the international community and financial support from organizations such as the World Bank, we have high hopes of saving countless lives and further strengthening the health care system on which millions of Afghans depend each day,” the two doctors stated.
So far, Afghanistan has 38,113 reported cases but early this month the Ministry of Public Health said about 10 million Afghans had been infected with the virus.
Addressing a press conference, acting Health Minister Jawad Osmani said according to a survey conducted across the country, 31.5 percent of Afghans – which is about 10 million people – have contracted COVID-19.
He said the survey had been based on antibody tests on people across the country, with technical support from the World Health Organisation.
The highest infection rate was in Kabul where more than half of the city’s five million population was thought to have been infected.
Osmani said 37 percent of the population in cities and 27 percent of the population in villages have been infected with the virus.
