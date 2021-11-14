COVID-19
US COVID-19 cases surpass 46.9 million, death toll exceeds 761,000
The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 46.94 million on Friday, with the death toll exceeding 761,000, according to the data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Specifically, the country’s case count rose to 46,943,681 as of Friday, and its death toll reached 761,402, according to the CSSE tally.
Though a U.S. state with the highest vaccination rate, Vermont is experiencing its worst COVID-19 surge, Reuters reported.
In Vermont, nearly 72 percent of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But at the same time, it has the 12th highest growth rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country over the past week till Tuesday.
Experts suggested that a new round of resurgence could hit the United States as the winter comes and many people tend to ease their restriction measures after getting vaccinated.
As the U.S. faces a shortage of products due to supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19, hospitals in many states including Utah and Texas are calling for public donation of used crutches, walkers and canes.
Dutch return to partial lockdown as COVID-19 cases soar
The Netherlands will return to a partial lockdown from Saturday after the government ordered restaurants and shops to close early and barred spectators from major sporting events in an effort to contain a rapid surge in COVID-19 cases.
Caretaker Prime Minister Mark Rutte said restrictions that the Dutch people had thought had ended for good were being re-imposed for three weeks, Reuters reported.
Supermarkets and non-essential retailers will also close earlier and social distancing measures will be re-imposed. The government recommended that no more than four visitors be received at home, effective immediately.
Cafes and nightclubs will have to close at 8 pm from Saturday.
“Tonight we are bringing a very unpleasant message with very unpleasant and far-reaching measures,” Rutte said in a televised address on Friday evening. “The virus is everywhere and needs to be combated everywhere.”
The government was also exploring ways to restrict access to indoor venues for people who have not been vaccinated, a politically sensitive measure that would require parliamentary approval, Reuters reported.
The measures are meant to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that is straining hospitals across the country.
New infections topped 16,000 for the second day in a row on Friday, beating the previous record of just under 13,000 confirmed cases in a day set in December last year.
Germany’s COVID-19 incidence rate highest since start of pandemic
Germany on Monday recorded the highest seven-day COVID-19 incidence rate since the start of the pandemic, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases said.
The incidence rate increased to 201.1 cases per 100,000 inhabitants, according to the RKI. The previous record of 197.6 was set during the second COVID-19 wave in December last year, Reuters reported.
The RKI said that 15,513 new infections were reported over the past 24 hours, a week-on-week increase of 5,800. Last Friday, Germany recorded the highest ever number of daily infections of 37,120.
According to the German Intensive Care Register (DIVI), around 2,600 COVID-19 patients received intensive care treatment on Monday, up from 2,000 a week ago. At the peak of the pandemic in Germany in early 2021, the figure exceeded 5,700.
The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care could double in the coming weeks if the number of new infections continues to rise, Christian Karagiannidis, scientific director at the DIVI, told the Augsburger Allgemeine newspaper on Monday.
Although Germany is far from achieving herd immunity, the country’s vaccination campaign has slowed down. As of Sunday, around 55.8 million people had been fully vaccinated, bringing the country’s vaccination rate to 67.1 percent, according to the RKI.
Global COVID-19 cases hit 250 million, eastern Europe cases at record levels
Global COVID-19 cases surpassed 250 million on Monday as some countries in eastern Europe experience record outbreaks, even as the Delta variant surge eases and many countries resume trade and tourism.
The daily average number of cases has fallen by 36% over the past three months, according to a Reuters analysis, but the virus is still infecting 50 million people every 90 days due to the highly transmissible Delta variant.
By contrast, it took nearly a year to record the first 50 million COVID-19 cases.
Health experts are optimistic that many nations have put the worst of the pandemic behind them thanks to vaccines and natural exposure, although they caution that colder weather and upcoming holiday gatherings could increase cases, Reuters reported.
“We think between now and the end of 2022, this is the point where we get control over this virus … where we can significantly reduce severe disease and death,” Maria Van Kerkhove, an epidemiologist leading the World Health Organisation, told Reuters.
Infections are still rising in 55 out of 240 countries, with Russia, Ukraine and Greece at or near record levels of reported cases since the pandemic started two years ago, according to a Reuters analysis.
Eastern Europe has among the lowest vaccination rates in the region. More than half of all new infections reported worldwide were from countries in Europe, with a million new infections about every four days, according to the analysis.
Several Russian regions said this week they could impose additional restrictions or extend a workplace shutdown as the country witnesses record deaths due to the disease.
