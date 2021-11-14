US COVID-19 cases surpass 46.9 million, death toll exceeds 761,000

(Last Updated On: November 14, 2021)

The cumulative total of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 46.94 million on Friday, with the death toll exceeding 761,000, according to the data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Specifically, the country’s case count rose to 46,943,681 as of Friday, and its death toll reached 761,402, according to the CSSE tally.

Though a U.S. state with the highest vaccination rate, Vermont is experiencing its worst COVID-19 surge, Reuters reported.

In Vermont, nearly 72 percent of residents are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But at the same time, it has the 12th highest growth rate of new COVID-19 cases in the country over the past week till Tuesday.

Experts suggested that a new round of resurgence could hit the United States as the winter comes and many people tend to ease their restriction measures after getting vaccinated.

As the U.S. faces a shortage of products due to supply chain problems caused by the COVID-19, hospitals in many states including Utah and Texas are calling for public donation of used crutches, walkers and canes.