US COVID-19 cases approach 50 million, death toll tops 796,000

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2021)

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 49.7 million as of Friday, with the death toll surpassing 796,000, according to the data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Specifically, the country’s case count has risen to 49,788,804 as of Friday, with the death toll reaching 796,349, according to the CSSE tally.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement, in order to fight the winter surge of COVID-19 infections, Reuters reported.

The mandate will take effect on December 13, 2021 and last till January 15, 2022 with a reassessment to be done afterwards.

Both patrons two years and older and staff at businesses and venues would be subject to the new mandate.

A violation of any provision of this measure is subject to all civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation, said the release.

The return of mask-wearing requirement is based on rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

Since Thanksgiving on November 25, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43 percent and hospitalizations have increased by 29 percent, according to a release by the state government.