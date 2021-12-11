COVID-19
US COVID-19 cases approach 50 million, death toll tops 796,000
The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the United States exceeded 49.7 million as of Friday, with the death toll surpassing 796,000, according to the data released by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.
Specifically, the country’s case count has risen to 49,788,804 as of Friday, with the death toll reaching 796,349, according to the CSSE tally.
New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced Friday that masks will be required to be worn in all indoor public places unless businesses or venues implement a vaccine requirement, in order to fight the winter surge of COVID-19 infections, Reuters reported.
The mandate will take effect on December 13, 2021 and last till January 15, 2022 with a reassessment to be done afterwards.
Both patrons two years and older and staff at businesses and venues would be subject to the new mandate.
A violation of any provision of this measure is subject to all civil and criminal penalties, including a maximum fine of $1,000 for each violation, said the release.
The return of mask-wearing requirement is based on rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Since Thanksgiving on November 25, the statewide seven-day average case rate has increased by 43 percent and hospitalizations have increased by 29 percent, according to a release by the state government.
COVID-19
China approves its first COVID-19 specific treatment therapy
China’s National Medical Products Administration has approved the country’s first medical treatment therapy using a newly developed drug that specifically targets the coronavirus causing the highly contagious disease of COVID-19.
The drug, developed a research team led by Professor Zhang Linqi with the prestigious Tsinghua University of China, uses a cocktail of two antibodies developed by selecting two monoclonal antibodies that inhibit the virus from infecting healthy cells.
The results of mulitple clinical trials of this therapy have showed an 80 percent efficacy in cutting the rates of hospitalization and deaths.
“Our clinical trials were carried out at 111 bases in six countries on four continents, involving multiple centers in China and many other countries. The whole process of clinical trials has demonstrated that the drug is highly safe and efficient, and is capable of reducing the rate of hospitalization and the rate of death by over 80 percent,” said Zhang Linqi, professor with Tsinghua University, who led the research team developing the therapy.
In an interview with China Central Television, Zhang said previous therapies used for treating COVID-19 patients were not as effective as antibodies that specifically target this virus. He said the newly developed therapy could be used on a wide range of patients, including people with chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease and diabetes.
Zhang’s research team consists of young talents with an average age of less than 30 years. Team members say their rich experience in combating different epidemics in past years has helped a lot.
“[One of the reasons why we can make such an achievement] lies in our rich experience accumulated in our work of combating the MERS, SARS, Zika and Ebola viruses. We have developed many technologies and solutions during those processes. This time, we applied these technologies and solutions in our research and development against COVID-19,” said Zhang Qi, one of the team members.
At the time of starting the research in developing this therapy nearly two years ago, Zhang’s team was already considering the possibility of coronavirus variants, so that the treatment using it can target a wide range of mutant strains.
Zhang and his team will not stop there in the research and development, and that the team has started working on an upgraded version of this treatment therapy, which aims to protect against an even broader spectrum of coronavirus variants.
COVID-19
China sends third shipment of COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan
A shipment of 800,000 COVID-19 vaccines and matching syringes arrived in Afghanistan from China on Wednesday, Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) health ministry officials confirmed.
The Deputy Minister of Public Health Abdul Bari Omar, welcomed China’s assistance and thanked Beijing for its help.
China’s ambassador to Kabul, Wang Yu, also confirmed delivery and said another shipment was due to arrive in Kabul on Thursday.
“This amount of aid for the people of Afghanistan has been provided by the Chinese people, and the next amount, which includes 200,000 doses, will arrive in Kabul on Thursday,” said Wang.
Wang also stated that the 800,000 vaccines handed over is part of the total three million doses that China will provide to Afghanistan.
He said China was providing Afghanistan with about $40 million of aid that includes medical supplies, food, coats, shoes, and blankets.
“Humanity shines through the dark cloud of difficulty. China will stand firmly with Afghan people,” he tweeted.
Health officials thanked China for its help and urged other countries to also provide humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.
“In the past they used to send tanks, ammunition and weapons, now is the time for humanitarian aid and now you have to help the people of Afghanistan and the Ministry of Health has many plans. Time proves how much work we can do,” said Omar, the deputy health minister.
COVID-19
Pakistan detects first Omicron case
Authorities in Pakistan have detected the first case of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the South Asian nation, a provincial health ministry official told Reuters on Thursday.
The spokesperson in the southern province of Sindh said the case was detected in an unvaccinated patient being treated at a private hospital in Pakistan’s most populous city of Karachi.
The patient had travelled abroad, said the official, who gave no details of the location, but added that contact tracing was underway.
Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks
Donors back $280 million transfer for Afghan food, health
US formalizes guidance allowing personal remittances to flow to Afghanistan
At least 12 injured in explosion at Palestinian camp in Lebanon
US COVID-19 cases approach 50 million, death toll tops 796,000
Bodies of two women found in Paktia province
Explosion hits mosque in Nangarhar
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Five security personnel killed in Pakistan attacks
One killed, two wounded in vehicle explosion in Kabul
Exclusive Interview with Mawlawi Alam Gul Haqqani, Head of Passport Department
Zerbena: Weekly economic news in Afghanistan
Saar: Presence of Al-Qaeda fighters in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: Tensions between foreign countries over Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Mullah Hibatullah’s decree about Afghans who want to leave the country discussed
Trending
-
Latest News4 days ago
Turkey, Qatar might ‘act together’ to reopen Kabul airport
-
COVID-195 days ago
COVID-19: Afghan officials warn of possible fourth wave
-
Business4 days ago
Afghan currency hits new low against the US dollar
-
Latest News5 days ago
Putin discusses Afghanistan with Modi in Delhi
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA forms special ‘Green Unit’ to protect Afghanistan’s forests
-
Latest News4 days ago
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA responds to UN’s decision to delay seat for Afghanistan
-
Latest News4 days ago
Norway urges World Bank’s Afghanistan donors to channel funds to UN