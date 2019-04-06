US Considering to Cut Diplomatic Staff by Half in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: April 6, 2019)

Washington is looking to reduce its diplomatic staff in Afghanistan as part of Trump’s efforts to decrease the cost of deadly war that continues for almost 18 years now, Foreign Policy reported on Saturday.

According to three U.S. Officials, the State Department is prepared to cut by half the number of U.S. diplomats in Kabul in 2020.

The reason behind this decision is said to be the “great-power competition” with China and Russia.

This comes as the U.S. representatives have launched direct talks with the Taliban insurgent group on the withdrawal of U.S. military forces from Afghanistan.

Immediately there was no comment from the Afghan government officials.