US committed to supporting people of Afghanistan: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday said in a tweet that he had met with top UN and International Committee of the Red Cross officials and that the US is committed to helping the people of Afghanistan.
“The American people are committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan,” tweeted Blinken.
“I met virtually today with @UNReliefChief Griffiths and International Committee of the Red Cross President @PMaurerICRC about strengthening the coordination of existing U.S. efforts with the @UN and @ICRC,” said Blinken.
This comes after the United States announced last week it was pledging more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country.
Imran Khan orders Pakistan officials to help avert crisis in Afghanistan
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan said Friday his country is committed to providing support to Afghanistan in a bid to avert a humanitarian crisis.
Addressing the 3rd Apex Committee meeting on Afghanistan, attended by top Pakistani officials, Khan ordered them to explore bilateral cooperation with Afghanistan and to do what they can to avert a crisis.
Officials attending the meeting again expressed concern over the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and pledged to not abandon their neighboring country.
According to the prime minister’s office, “the Apex Committee was informed that Afghanistan is at the verge of hunger and crisis situation during this harsh winter. The crisis makes it difficult for the people to get enough food and shelter.”
Imran Khan’s office said in a series of tweets that committee members had been updated on the progress made on humanitarian relief to Afghanistan that included essential food, wheat, emergency medical supplies, winter shelters and other supplies.
“He also directed to extend cooperation in the fields of railways, minerals, pharmaceuticals and media to help in Afghanistan’s rehabilitation and development,” his office tweeted.
“The committee resolved to stand together with Afghan people and urged relief agencies to take immediate action.”
The meeting was attended by Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, National Security Advisor Dr Moeed Yusuf, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and senior civil and military officers.
IEA welcomes UN chief’s call for release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets
Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials on Friday welcomed United Nations Secretary-General, António Guterres’ call for the release of Afghanistan’s frozen assets.
Zabihullah Mujahid, spokesman of the IEA and deputy minister of culture and information said in a tweet that taking such a stance shows the UN’s impartiality.
“We appreciate the United Nations Secretary-General’s call for the release of Afghan capital from the United States. Such a position would benefit the UN’s impartiality and the prestige of this important international organization on the rights of nations,” tweeted Mujahid.
He called on the US to act positively and release Afghanistan’s assets.
“The United States must respond positively to the international voice and release Afghan capital,” added Muhajid.
After the IEA takeover in August, the US and the IMF froze more than $9 billion of Afghanistan’s foreign reserves.
On Thursday however, Guterres warned that the world is “in a race against time to help the Afghan people” and stressed that “freezing temperatures and frozen assets are a lethal combination” for the Afghan people.
Muttaqi heads to Ashqabat for trade, energy and TAPI talks
Afghan Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi has departed Kabul for Ashqabat, the capital of Turkmenistan, on Friday to discuss bilateral trade with Turkmen officials.
Abdul Qahar Balkhi, a Spokesman for the Foreign Ministry, stated that Muttaqi, who is leading a high-level delegation, will discuss the TAPI project, and bilateral trade with Turkmen officials.
He added Acting Foreign Minister is visiting Ashgabat at the invitation of Turkmenistan.
“The visit aims at discussions on bilateral trade, energy, fuel, railway, TAPI, TAP, and educational scholarships,” Balkhi tweeted.
The development comes as Muttaqi last week visited Tehran, where he met with his Iranian counterpart Hossein Amir Abdollahian and discussed trade and diplomatic relations.
Massive cyberattack hits Ukrainian govt websites amid Russia tensions
North Korea fires unidentified projectile, says South Korea
Afghan team leaves for UAE for U19 Asia Cup 2021
New board members appointed to Afghanistan Cricket Board
Bayat Foundation keeps up campaign, delivers food to Paktia families
30 couples marry in mass wedding ceremony in Kandahar
Jawzjan families receive aid through Bayat Foundation’s campaign
Buhran: close look at Afghanistan political, economic crisis
Zerbena: concerns over smuggling of Afghan carpets discussed
Saar: Concerns over Afghanistan’s economic and humanitarian situation discussed
Tahawol: US’ demands from IEA discussed
Tahawol: Concerns raised over Afghanistan current situation
