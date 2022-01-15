US committed to supporting people of Afghanistan: Blinken

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2022)

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Saturday said in a tweet that he had met with top UN and International Committee of the Red Cross officials and that the US is committed to helping the people of Afghanistan.

“The American people are committed to supporting the people of Afghanistan,” tweeted Blinken.

“I met virtually today with @UNReliefChief Griffiths and International Committee of the Red Cross President @PMaurerICRC about strengthening the coordination of existing U.S. efforts with the @UN and @ICRC,” said Blinken.

This comes after the United States announced last week it was pledging more than $308 million in humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan amid the ongoing economic crisis in the country.