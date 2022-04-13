Latest News
US claims ‘serious erosion’ of human rights after IEA takeover
The takeover of Afghanistan by the Islamic Emirate has resulted in the serious erosion of human rights in the country, Washington said on Tuesday.
“In Afghanistan, the Taliban’s (IEA) takeover precipitated a humanitarian crisis, and has resulted in serious erosion of human rights, from arbitrary detentions of women, protesters, and journalists, to reprisals against security forces for the former government, to growing restrictions on where women and girls can study or work,” US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.
Blinken made the remarks at a press conference on the release of the US State Department’s annual country reports on human rights practices.
The report stated that “significant human rights issues” occurred in Afghanistan both before and after the IEA took control of the country on August 15.
The report identified a number of serious human rights violations under IEA rule, including reprisal killings by IEA fighters; the removal of women and minority groups from leadership; serious restrictions on free speech; and bans on women from working or receiving an education.
Samira Hamidi, Amnesty International’s Afghanistan Campaigner, also said that IEA violated human rights particularly with respect to women and girls. She said that human rights advocating institutions continue to document the violations.
IEA, however, rejected the US State Department’s report on human rights as “contemptuous.”
“Afghans have left behind the horrific era of occupation and military presence of the United States when homes were being bombarded and raided,” said Inamullah Samangani, deputy spokesman of IEA.
Putin congratulates PM Sharif, hopes for interaction on Afghanistan
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday congratulated Shehbaz Sharif on his election as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.
According to the Russian embassy in Pakistan, Putin has expressed hope that Shehbaz’s activities will “contribute to further development of the Pakistan-Russia cooperation and partner interaction on the Afghan settlement as well as countering international terrorism.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and India’s Narendra Modi had also congratulated Shehbaz on his election, Geo TV reported.
Shehbaz was sworn in as the prime minister on April 11 following the ouster of Imran Khan through a no-confidence motion, making him the first premier to be ousted through the democratic process.
Tehran summons Afghan envoy over incidents at diplomatic missions
Iran on Tuesday summoned Afghanistan’s chargé d’affaires in Tehran to protest attacks on Iranian diplomatic missions in Kabul and Herat.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry said consular services at diplomatic missions in Afghanistan would cease their operations until full security is assured, Anadolu Agency reported.
The ministry urged Afghan authorities to take action against those who attacked its diplomatic missions in Kabul and the western city of Herat.
On Monday, dozens of people gathered outside the Iranian Embassy in Kabul, hurling stones and smashing security cameras, according to local reports.
The Iranian Consulate in Herat was also targeted on Monday by angry protesters, apparently not happy with treatment being meted out to Afghan refugees in Iran.
As per reports, the angry mob tried to barge inside the consulate building but the attempt was thwarted by guards and Afghan security forces, who opened fire in the air.
On Monday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) authorities to ensure the security of Iran’s missions in the country.
“The full security of embassies and diplomatic missions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Herat and other cities of Afghanistan must be observed and the necessary guarantees for the safe operation of these missions are necessary,” he told reporters in Tehran.
Last week, three Iranian clerics were stabbed by a 21-year-old man at the popular Rezavi shrine complex in Iran’s northeastern city of Mashhad. One of them died on the spot and another succumbed to his injuries later at a hospital.
While authorities in Mashhad did not reveal the identity of the assailant, local media said he was an Afghan national who had illegally come to Iran last year, Anadolu reported.
The videos of the incident went viral on social media, which were accompanied by videos showing the ill-treatment of Afghan refugees in Iran.
Referring to the stabbing incident, Khatibzdeh said videos were being circulated on social media to stoke tensions between the Iranian and Afghan peoples.
Iran plays host to some 4 million documented and undocumented Afghan refugees, 1 million of whom fled their native country after the IEA’s sweeping takeover last August.
Iranian Ambassador in Kabul, Bahador Aminian, has held a series of meetings with senior Afghan officials in recent months, including Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, to discuss the issue of refugees.
Baradar orders security agencies to help DABS recover money owed for electricity
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan’s (IEA) Economic Commission, headed by Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, acting first deputy prime minister, instructed security agencies on Monday to work with the country’s power utility company, Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat (DABS), to recover money owed to them by government departments and powerful individuals.
According to DABS officials, many government departments and powerful individuals have not paid their bills since the fall of the previous government in August.
The Economic Commission also instructed representatives of Da Afghanistan Bank (Central Bank), and state-owned companies, to establish a regular mechanism to reduce banking restrictions on state-owned companies.
In addition, the Economic Commission instructed all ministries to prepare their economic and development project plans and submit them to the Supreme Leader of the IE, Hibatullah Akhundzada, as soon as possible.
This comes after DABS said it is requesting permission to confiscate and sell property and assets owned by former government officials and prominent individuals who had not paid outstanding electricity bills – in some cases for years.
DABS also stated that Afghanistan owes $62 million to four neighboring countries for imported electricity.
Safiullah Ahmadzai, acting operational director of DABS, said that once this process has been finalized and approved by the caretaker cabinet, the company will start seizing and selling properties owned by customers who owe large sums of money and who have left the country.
According to DABS, customers owe around 500 million AFs and that its revenue collection has dropped by 70 percent since the fall of the former government.
