US cancels Fulbright Program, citing inability to provide safe exchange experience
The US State Department has announced the suspension of its prestigious Fulbright Foreign Student Program in Afghanistan.
A State Department official told ABC News the decision was delivered to 140 semi-finalists who had been chosen last year but left in limbo following the chaotic withdrawal of US troops in August.
“Due to significant barriers impeding our ability to provide a safe exchange experience, the selection process for the Fulbright Foreign Student Program in Afghanistan for the 2022-23 academic year will not move forward,” a State Department official told ABC News.
“We recognize the significant time and effort that the current applicants have invested and understand that this decision brings disappointment,” h said.
According to ABC News, the program has been suspended for the foreseeable future.
“At this time, we are not proceeding with or accepting applications for the Fulbright Program in Afghanistan. Should conditions change such that we can again support Fulbright opportunities for Afghan students, we will again invite applications for the program,” the official added.
While the program will continue for the more than 100 Fulbright students from Afghanistan who are currently studying in the US, the official did not provide details on their return to their country.
The Fulbright Program was established in 1946 with a goal of international relationship building by offering both grants to US citizens to study or teach abroad and to non-US citizens to study in the United States.
UN chief urges foreign community not to abandon Afghansitan
UN Secretary-General António Guterres has urged the international community not to abandon Afghanistan and also called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to expand opportunity and security for Afghans, uphold human rights, and demonstrate real commitment to be part of the international community.
Guterres also tweeted this week that “daily life has become a frozen hell for the people of Afghanistan.
“As a matter of moral responsibility — and regional and global security and prosperity — we cannot abandon them.
“They need peace. They need hope. They need help. And they need it now,” he said.
Addressing the UN Security Council on Wednesday, he said: “At this moment, we need the global community – and this Council – to put their hands on the wheel of progress, provide resources, and prevent Afghanistan from spiraling any further.”
According to him, Afghanistan has long been unfairly used as a platform for political agendas, geopolitical advantage, ideological dominance, brutal conflicts and terrorism.
“As a matter of moral responsibility – and regional and global security and prosperity – we cannot abandon the people of Afghanistan.”
He also highlighted the situation of women and girls and appealed for the release of women activists who were recently arrested.
Guterres also urged countries to suspend rules and conditions that constrict both the Afghan economy and lifesaving humanitarian operations.
“At this moment of maximum need, these rules must be seriously reviewed,” he said, emphasizing the need to pay public service salaries. He also welcomed the Council’s recent adoption of a humanitarian exemption to the UN sanctions regime for Afghanistan.
The Secretary-General underscored the need to “jump-start” the Afghan economy through increased liquidity, including by freeing-up frozen currency reserves and through cash injections.
“Our team in Afghanistan stands ready to work with Member States and others to establish accountability systems to ensure that funds go to the Afghan people most in need, and are not diverted,” he said.
On another note, Guterres appealed to the IEA to demonstrate real commitment to be part of the international community. “The window for trust-building is open. But this trust must be earned,” he said.
“I make an equally urgent plea to the Taliban (IEA) leadership to recognize and protect the fundamental human rights that every person shares,” Guterres said.
He further encouraged the IEA “to seize this moment and garner international trust and goodwill by recognizing – and upholding – the basic human rights that belong to every girl and woman.”
He warned that “Afghanistan is hanging by a thread” as millions of impoverished citizens struggle to survive amid deteriorating humanitarian conditions.
“We urge the Taliban (IEA) to seize this moment and garner international trust and goodwill by recognizing — and upholding — the basic human rights that belong to every girl and woman,” Guterres said.
He expressed concern about recent reports of arrests of women activists, saying: “I strongly appeal for their release.”
Over half of all Afghans face “extreme levels of hunger,” Guterres told the council, and “some families are selling their babies to purchase food.”
IEA officials recently held talks with Western powers in Oslo to address the humanitarian crisis, with Western diplomats linking humanitarian aid to Afghanistan to an improvement in human rights.
Wednesday’s session of the 15-member Security Council sought to clarify the mandate of the UN political mission in Afghanistan.
The mandate expires March 17 and must be reviewed to account for the Taliban’s return to power.
Meanwhile, the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate Bilal Karimi said all opportunities “are available for Afghan women and there are no problems for Afghan women”.
Afghan soil will not be used against Pakistan, Hanafi tells Pakistan’s NSA
Afghan Deputy Prime Minister Mullah Abdul Salam Hanafi said on Saturday during a meeting in Kabul with Pakistan’s National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf that Afghanistan’s soil will not be used against Pakistan.
He also called for the early completion of Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) Gas Pipeline, the Central Asia-South Asia power line, and other projects.
“The policy of the Islamic Emirate is not to allow anyone to use Afghan territory against its neighbors and other countries,” he said adding that the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) expects the same in return.
IEA deputy spokesman Inamullah Samangani said that during his meeting with Hanafi, Moeed Yusuf exchanged views on bilateral ties, trade, transit and regional projects.
The meeting was also attended by the Afghan minister for trade and industry, as well as representatives of the chamber of commerce.
Yusuf also said that strong economic ties are crucial for bringing peace and stability to the region, Samangani said.
The NSA in turn stated that Pakistan acknowledges the importance of expanding its trade and transit ties with Afghanistan, and is ready to go ahead with its regional projects.
He said that Pakistan is standing by the Afghan people and will continue to cooperate with Afghanistan across all sectors. He stressed the need to appoint delegations in the private sector from both sides.
Hanafi said that Pakistan and Afghanistan are brotherly, neighboring, Islamic countries and that Afghanistan wants strong bilateral ties with all regional countries including Pakistan, Samangani said.
Hanafi also thanked Pakistan for its help with and hosting of Afghan refugees.
Meanwhile, Hanafi invited Pakistani businessmen to invest in Afghanistan. He said that they wanted to strengthen the fields of trade and transit of the country.
Moeed Yusuf also held separate meetings with Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi.
EU envoy: Afghan men and women should define inclusive government
The European Union’s (EU) special envoy to Afghanistan said in reaction to Amir Khan Muttaqi’s remarks about an inclusive government that defining inclusive government is not the international community’s job but rather that of Afghan men and women.
This comes after Muttaqi said recently that the international community has not defined the term inclusive government.
“It is not the task of the international community to define an inclusive Afghan government. It is for all adult Afghan men and women to do so through transparent processes – on which they have also had a say – and respecting their rights. Perhaps a recipe for domestic legitimacy?” tweeted Tomas Niklasson, the EU’s special representative to Afghanistan.
This comes after numerous countries have repeatedly called on the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) to establish an inclusive government.
“No major changes have been brought in the government structure; some changes have been brought in the leadership [only] of the government and figures are representative of all parts of Afghan society. [The cabinet] is yet to be completed (more changes could be brought),” said Deputy Spokesman for the IEA Bilal Karimi.
“Establish a government that includes all tribes, especially influential people. If someone wants talks, negotiate with them… Taliban (IEA) government is also caretaker [government],” said Wahidullah Sabawoon, leader of Hizb-e Mutahed Islami Afghanistan.
