US calls for ex-Afghan football chief’s arrest on sexual abuse charges
The United States has called for Keramuddin Karim, the former president of the Afghanistan Football Federation, to be arrested and prosecuted so that justice can prevail.
The US Chargé d’Affaires Ross Wilson said on Twitter Thursday that as FIFA found Keramuddin Karim guilty of sexual abuse the US calls “for justice for the brave Afghan women of @Afghanistanwnt who risked their lives to come forward & for the Afghan judicial system to run its course.”
“Victims are entitled to see justice done through a fair trial,” he said.
This comes after an unsuccessful police operation to arrest Keram in Panjshir province last month.
At the time of the operation, a standoff between police and Keram’s gunmen ensued, with police eventually pulling back without having made the arrest.
Following the incident, Mohammad Amin Sediqi, the acting governor of Panjshir said local officials had not been consulted before the attempted arrest.
In July, President Ashraf Ghani called on the people of Panjshir to “expel” Keram from the province and “enforce the rule of law.”
“I will suspend and help prosecute any official engaged in corruption or abuse of authority, no matter where or at what location,” Ghani said.
Last year, the Afghan attorney general’s office issued an arrest warrant for Keram, after he was found guilty by FIFA of sexually abusing female football players.
FIFA also slapped him with a lifetime ban from football and fined him about $1 million.
In June last year, FIFA said Keram had “abused his position and sexually abused various female players, in violation of the FIFA Code of Ethics.”
However, following last month’s failed attempt to arrest Keram, no further developments have transpired.
Defense Ministry calls out Taliban on increased number of roadside bombs
Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said Thursday the Taliban had carried out 368 attacks in 22 provinces last week.
He said at least 49 civilians had been killed in these attacks and that dozens more had been wounded.
These figures do not however reflect Wednesday’s explosion in Kabul that targeted Vice President Amrullah Saleh’s convoy – killing at least 10 people.
The Ministry of Defense meanwhile tweeted Thursday that the Afghan National Army had in the past few days safely defused dozens of IEDs planted by the Taliban, intending to kill civilians.
In one Twitter post, the MoD said the Taliban “have increased planting explosives and IEDs on public roads to kill innocent people.”
On Wednesday alone, the Afghan National Army (ANA) defused 29 IEDs in Mawand district of Kandahar province.
Another 22 IEDs planted by the Taliban on public roads in Nahresaraj and Nadali districts of Helmand province were also discovered and defused.
“The IEDs were intended to kill civilians. TB’s explosive inflict heavy casualties on civilians, while ANDSF risk their lives to protect Afghans,” the MoD stated.
In another incident, a “large IED on a public road” in Sancharak district of Sar-e-Pul province was detected and defused on Wednesday and a further 10 were found in two districts in Farah province.
All were found on public roads and “intended to kill civilians”, said the MoD.
These reports reflect findings by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in Afghanistan, which highlights serious conflict across the country in the past week.
In their weekly update Wednesday night, UNOCHA stated that 78,610 people had been displaced by conflict in the north-east in the past week.
Fighting resulted in the deaths of at least 11 civilians in Kunduz alone.
To date, the clashes in Kunduz have resulted in the displacement of an estimated 10,730 families (approximately 75,110 people).
Hundreds more have been displaced due to fighting In Takhar province, Badakhshan, and Baghlan.
In the eastern part of the country, fighting displaced 4,634 people and the security situation remained volatile in Nangarhar and Kunar provinces.
The security situation also remained volatile in the north with continued armed clashes between ANSF and insurgents in Balkh, Faryab, Sar-e-Pul and Jawzjan provinces.
During the reporting period – August 31 to September 6 – the security situation deteriorated across the south, UNOCHA stated adding that the threat of improvised explosive devices (IEDs) continued to hinder civilian movements between districts and provincial capitals in Helmand and Zabul provinces.
Their report stated that roads connecting Shah Wali Kot and Arghestan districts are reportedly contaminated with IEDs which is also affecting the movement of supplies to districts.
Also, in Uruzgan province, the road connecting Trinkot and Chinarto districts remained blocked affecting approximately 800 families (about 5,600 people) who are unable to access food and medical services.
UNOCHA stated that the security situation continued to be tense across the west.
In Ghor province, three civilians were killed in an IED explosion. They also stated that about 10,406 undocumented people returned to Afghanistan from Iran from 29 August to 3 September.
Fighting was also ongoing in Farah and Badghis provinces.
“Needs assessments of people affected by conflict are ongoing across the west,” UNOCHA stated.
The central parts of the country also remained volatile with violence ongoing in Kabul province.
Saleh thanks Afghans, international community for their support following attack
Following the failed assassination attempt on his life, Afghanistan’s First Vice President Amrullah Saleh on Thursday thanked his fellow countrymen, the international community, and the security forces for their support and solidarity.
In a message posted to Twitter early Thursday, Saleh said: “My fellow Afghns, thnks 4 your support & solidarity. Our foreign friends, thnks for standing on the right side of history.”
To the families of the victims who lost their lives in the deadly roadside bombing in Kabul that targeted his convoy, he said: “Grieving families, I owe you all something that can’t be explained by words. I will visit all of you.”
He also thanked the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces and said he “salutes” them for “standing tall and proud”.
Saleh escaped the explosion with only minor injuries but at least 10 people, mostly civilians, were killed in the explosion and dozens wounded.
Soon after the attack, Saleh issued a video recording on social media and said: “Me and my younger son, who was also with me, are fine.”
“I have slight burns on my face and hand from the wave of the blast. I don’t have exact details right now, but I apologize to those who suffered casualties and those who lost their property in the attack.”
The attack happened in Taimani, in the heart of Kabul, where many small shops sell gas bottles.
As a result of the explosion, a number of shops caught fire as gas bottles exploded – causing even further damage to houses and businesses in the area.
After the attack, President Ashraf Ghani met with Saleh and said that the “terrorists and their foreign backers cannot undermine the people’s strong faith in peace, democracy, and the bright future of our country.”
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed said the explosion “had nothing to do” with the Taliban.
Saleh, who served as the country’s former intelligence chief, is staunchly patriotic and a vocal critic of the Taliban. He has also survived several attempts on his life.
But this latest attempt came just one day after Al Arabiya broadcast an interview with the vice president who said in his opinion the Taliban was a deviated group in the context of the country’s history.
He also said in respect of hoped-for peace talks that the Taliban lacks a manifest and all they know “is a gun in their hand looking at your forehead. The moment they put down that gun, what other skill do they have to be used in society?”
However, late Wednesday, Afghanistan’s acting minister of interior, Massoud Andarabi, said preliminary test results indicate the type of explosive material used in the IED against Saleh’s convoy was commonly used by Haqqani Network.
Andarabi said reports indicate RDX-HMX + Nitroglycerin was used.
He said the nature of the material and the attack are similar to other attacks that Haqqani Network has claimed responsibility for in the past.
UN Secretary-General condemns attack on Afghan vice president
United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres strongly condemned the attack on Wednesday in Kabul on the official convoy of First Vice President Amrullah Saleh, which resulted in dozens of civilian casualties.
In a statement issued by the UN Thursday, Guterres extended his sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and wished a speedy recovery to those injured.
He reiterated the urgency of ”achieving a peaceful settlement to the conflict in the country” and reaffirmed the United Nations’ commitment to supporting the people and government of Afghanistan in this important endeavor.
Saleh’s convoy was targeted in a roadside bombing early Wednesday morning while the vice president was on his way to work.
He escaped with only minor injuries but at least 10 people were killed and many more wounded.
The attack is yet another in a string of targeted attempted assassinations and assassinations against public figures in Kabul and around the country.
Shortly after the attack the Taliban denied any responsibility and later in the day the Ministry of Interior said the explosives used were the trademark of those used in other attacks by Haqqani Network.
