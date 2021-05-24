Latest News
US ‘building’ military base along Pakistan border
US forces have begun construction of a large military base across the Durand Line, as international troops continue to withdraw from Afghanistan, sources said.
According to the sources, the base is being built at the Shalozan Kurram Agency area in the Tribal Area inside Pakistan – in the Zazai Aryub district which borders Paktia province in Afghanistan.
Members of the Paktia provincial council told Ariana News that the base is under construction 8km from the Durand Line inside Pakistan and “supplies are being delivered via air and ground every day.”
Col Sonny Legget, a spokesman for the US Forces in Afghanistan, however, rejected these reports.
US President Joe Biden in April ordered the withdrawal of all troops by September 11.
So far, the US forces have handed over a base in Helmand and the Kandahar airfield to the Afghan forces.
The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said last week that the retrograde is between 13 and 20 percent complete.
CENTCOM said in a statement it has withdrawn approximately 115 C-17 military cargo flight loads of material from Afghanistan and turned over more than 5,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.
The command also noted that they have turned over five facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense.
Latest News
Amnesty International warns strides made by women ‘under threat’
Latest News
Afghan forces repel Taliban attack on Mehtarlam
Afghan military officials said on Monday that Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) pushed back the Taliban on Sunday night as the group advanced on the Laghman provincial capital of Mehtarlam.
Late Sunday the Taliban carried out attacks on the Alishing district in the province and on parts of Mehtarlam.
Sources told Ariana News on Sunday night that the provincial prison was under siege and that the Taliban were “shouting via a load speaker and asking the prisoners to escape.”
But Lutfullah Kamran, Laghman’s police chief said: “The enemy is under fire, we will protect Laghman even if it costs us our lives.”
Meanwhile, the provincial governor said that nearly 110 military personnel from around the province have been jailed for dereliction of duty.
Laghman Governor Rahmatullah Yarmal, told RFE / RL that a number of high-ranking military personnel, including the deputy chief of national security operations for Laghman, are among those who were arrested.
Yarmal also said that some security and defense force members left their posts to the Taliban without any resistance.
The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) meanwhile said that Afghan forces launched operations in 11 provinces across the country.
“Afghan forces launched operations in 11 provinces of the country and Taliban suffered heavy casualties in the operation,” said Fawad Aman, deputy spokesman for the MoD.
In addition to this, the Defense Minister Asadullah Khalid has returned to Kabul and on Monday met with President Ashraf Ghani.
Khalid has been abroad for several months receiving medical treatment.
Latest News
Afghanistan to host Pakistan in white ball series later this year
The Afghanistan cricket team will host Pakistan for an ODI and T20 series in the UAE, sources said Sunday.
According to Pakistan’s The News, the series will take place in August/September this year and will include three One Day Internationals (ODIs) and three T20 matches.
Sources told The News, that the cricket boards of the two countries are currently holding discussions on the matter.
In February this year, Afghanistan cricket team member Mohammad Nabi said Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had promised to allow a cricket series to take place between Pakistan and Afghanistan.
According to Nabi, his meeting with the prime minister was an ‘exciting’ one, The News reported.
“Meeting Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan was exciting. We had lunch & had a photoshoot with him,” he was quoted as saying. “We asked him to give Afghanistan a series with Pakistan and he has promised that. We enjoyed that meeting and discussed some cricket things with him,” added the cricketer.
Australia will meanwhile host the Afghan team for a one-off Test at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from November 27 to December 1.
This one-off Test was originally scheduled for last year but had to be postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Morning News Show: NATO assistance post withdrawal discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan Manufacturing Industries
Amnesty International warns strides made by women ‘under threat’
US ‘building’ military base along Pakistan border
Afghan forces repel Taliban attack on Mehtarlam
In Mexico, ancient Maya cave reveals mysterious painted hand prints
Bill and Melinda Gates to divorce, but charitable foundation to remain intact
Human Rights Watch accuses Israel of ‘apartheid’ crimes against Palestinians
Five people killed in Nangarhar shooting
Sunken missing Indonesian submarine found broken into pieces
Morning News Show: NATO assistance post withdrawal discussed
Zerbena: Afghanistan Manufacturing Industries
Pas Az Khabar: Exclusive interview with Mohammad Daud Laghami, Governor of Faryab
Zerbena: Embezzlement of millions of dollars in customs dept discussed
Morning News Show: Afghan peace process discussed
Trending
-
Business4 days ago
Anti-graft commission probes ‘catastrophic’ customs corruption
-
Latest News4 days ago
China seeks military presence in Afghanistan: analysts
-
Health4 days ago
Cancer takes its toll on Afghans amid diagnostic, treatment challenges
-
Latest News4 days ago
Gen McKenzie to recommend post-withdrawal plan for Afghanistan
-
Latest News5 days ago
Dawlat Shah in Laghman falls to Taliban
-
Latest News4 days ago
US, NATO working on plan to help secure Kabul airport after withdrawal
-
World4 days ago
Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, Biden pledges assistance
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan blast kills six, wounds 13 at pro-Palestinian rally