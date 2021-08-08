US B-52 bombers target Taliban in Afghanistan

(Last Updated On: August 8, 2021)

Afghan government on Sunday confirmed that US B-52 bombers targeted Taliban in Jawzjan and Paktia provinces on Saturday night.

The government said the B-52’s targeted Taliban in Sheberghan city, the capital of Jawzjan, and Paktia province.

US media reported that the attacks were carried out on US President Joe Biden’s orders.

“Six hundred Taliban were killed and more than 300 wounded in Resolute Support B-52 bomber airstrikes in Jawzjan and Paktia provinces,” said Rohullah Ahmadzai, spokesman for the Ministry of Defense.

Taliban in a statement also confirmed that the US targeted them in Helmand province on Saturday night.

This comes as US officials emphasized that they will continue to support the Afghan government and the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces.

“If US want to support ANDSF, I think the B-52 attacks is useful,” said Hassan Paktiawal, an MP.

Military analysts said that the B-52 airstrikes will not change the situation on the battlefields.

“The US should press Pakistan economically, politically and militarily, instead of (carrying out) the B-52 airstrikes,” said Sarwar Niazi, an analyst.

This comes after Biden on Friday ordered B-52 bombers and Spectre gunships to target Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan who are advancing on key cities.

The B-52 bombers are being supported by the AC-130 Spectre gunships which are armed with a 25mm Gatling gun, a 40mm Bofors cannon and a 105mm M102 cannon – which can provide pinpoint accurate fire from the air, the UK’s Daily Mail and AFP reported Saturday.

The Taliban have been advancing across Afghanistan since May, following Biden’s announcement that all foreign troops would be gone by September 11.