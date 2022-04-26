Latest News
US asset freezes worsen Afghan women’s suffering: UN experts
The United States, as well as the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA), is contributing to the suffering of women in Afghanistan through asset freezes, U.N. independent experts said on Monday.
The United Nations and foreign governments, including Washington, have condemned moves by the IEA to backtrack on women’s rights commitments such as on girls’ education in the months following their takeover in August last year, Reuters reported.
However, the statement by 14 U.N. independent rights experts also blamed the U.S. government for making life worse for Afghan women through blocking billions of dollars of central bank assets made up in part of aid money for the country accumulated over decades.
“While gender-based violence has been a long-standing and severe threat to women and girls, it has been exacerbated by the measures imposed by the US…,” said the statement, without giving specific details.
A U.S. State Department spokesperson said the statement contained “serious mistakes” and denied that U.S. actions had increased hardships faced by Afghan women under IEA rule.
The statement also blamed the IEA’s “widening gender-based discrimination” for deteriorating women’s rights.
The current humanitarian crisis in which 23 million, or some 60% of the population, are reliant on food aid is having a “disproportionate impact” on women and children, the statement added.
Afghan central bank funds have been frozen since August when the IEA took over and foreign forces withdrew.
N.Korea parades ICBMs, vows to boost nuclear arsenal
North Korea will speed up development of its nuclear arsenal, leader Kim Jong Un said while overseeing a huge military parade that displayed intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and other weapons, state media reported on Tuesday.
The parade occurred Monday night during celebrations for the founding anniversary of North Korea’s armed forces, state news agency KCNA said. It comes as Pyongyang has stepped up weapons tests and displays of military power amid stalled denuclearisation talks with the United States and an incoming conservative administration in South Korea.
U.S. and South Korean officials say there are signs of new construction at North Korea’s only known nuclear test site, which has been officially shuttered since 2018, suggesting Pyongyang may be preparing to resume testing nuclear weapons.
“The nuclear forces of our Republic should be fully prepared to fulfil their responsible mission and put their unique deterrent in motion at any time,” Kim told the gathering, according to KCNA.
The fundamental mission of the North’s nuclear force is to deter war, but its use “can never be confined to the single mission,” he added.
“If any forces try to violate the fundamental interests of our state, our nuclear forces will have to decisively accomplish its unexpected second mission,” Kim said.
Hong Min, a senior fellow at the Korea Institute for National Unification in Seoul, said Kim’s speech could signal a change in his nuclear doctrine to leave open the possibility of “nuclear first use,” after previously confining their purpose to deterrence and defence.
“Though he did not specify what makes the ‘second mission’ or ‘fundamental interests’, he indicated more broadly that the nuclear force might be used preemptively, not only when they’re under attack, but also under certain circumstances,” Hong said.
Yang Moo-jin, a professor at the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul, said Kim’s remarks could have been aimed at the incoming government of South Korean president-elect Yoon Suk-yeol, who has warned of possible preemptive strikes if an attack from the North were imminent.
The transition team of Yoon, who takes office on May 10, criticised Pyongyang for building menacing weapons while appearing to pursue talks.
“The parade proved that North Korea has outwardly called for peace and dialogue over the last five years but in reality it focused on developing the means to threaten not only the Korean peninsula but Northeast Asia and world peace,” deputy spokesman Won Il-hee told a briefing.
“Securing the capability to deter North Korea’s grave and real threat is the most urgent task,” Won added, vowing to bolster the U.S. alliance and expedite weapons development to beef up Seoul’s deterrence.
The parade featured North Korea’s largest known ICBM, the Hwasong-17, KCNA reported. The massive missile was test fired for the first time last month, but officials in South Korea believe efforts to conduct a full test ended in an explosion over Pyongyang.
North Korea’s Rodong Sinmun newspaper released photos showing the Hwasong-17, as well as what appeared to be hypersonic missiles and submarine-launched ballistic missiles (SLBMs), among other weapons on trucks and launching vehicles rolling by crowds of flag-waving observers and participants.
The procession also included rows of conventional weapons such as artillery, rocket launchers, and prototype tanks, plus tens of thousands of goose-stepping troops shouting “long life” to Kim Jong Un.
North Korea’s ballistic missile and nuclear weapons programmes are banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions, which have imposed sanctions on the country.
In the latest weapons test on April 16, Kim oversaw the launch of what state media said were short-range missiles that could deliver tactical nuclear weapons.
On a visit to Seoul last week, U.S. envoy on North Korea Sung Kim said the allies would “respond responsibly and decisively to provocative behaviour,” while underlining his willingness to engage with North Korea “anywhere without any conditions”.
North Korea has said it is open to diplomacy, but has rejected Washington’s overtures as insincere in view of what Pyongyang sees as “hostile policies” such as sanctions and military drills with the South.
Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion
Elon Musk clinched a deal to buy Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) for $44 billion on Monday in a transaction that will shift control of the social media platform populated by millions of users and global leaders to the world’s richest person, Reuters reported.
Discussions over the deal, which last week appeared uncertain, accelerated over the weekend after Musk wooed Twitter shareholders with financing details of his offer.
According to Reuters under pressure, Twitter started negotiating with Musk to buy the company at the proposed $54.20 per share price.
The deal ends Twitter’s run as a public company since its 2013 initial public offering.
“Free speech is the bedrock of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is the digital town square where matters vital to the future of humanity are debated,” Musk said in a statement.
Twitter’s shares were up about 6% following the news, Reuters reported.
