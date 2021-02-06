US appeals for information on kidnapped American

(Last Updated On: February 6, 2021)

Marking the one year anniversary of the kidnapping of American national Mark Frerichs, the US ambassador to Kabul Ross Wilson called on Afghans who might know of his whereabouts to contact the embassy.

In a statement issued by the embassy, Wilson said he was calling on Afghans “who might have information about the disappearance of Mr Frerichs to immediately step forward.”

Frerichs was kidnapped in early February 2020. At the time he had been living in Kabul.

According to the statement, the US Department of State’s Diplomatic Security Service, through its Rewards for Justice office, is offering a reward of up to $5 million for information leading to the location, recovery and return of Frerichs.

The embassy stated that anyone with information on Frerichs kidnapping should send a text message via Whatsapp, Telegram or Signal to +1 202 702 7843 or cal +93 070 010 8600.

“All information will be kept strictly confidential,” the statement read.

Frerichs has worked in Afghanistan as a commercial contractor since 2010.

Previous reports indicate he is believed to be held now by the Haqqani Network,