Latest News
US announces more than $266 million in new Afghanistan aid
With the U.S. troop withdrawal well underway, the United States on Friday announced more than $266 million in new humanitarian aid for Afghanistan as part of what it called an enduring U.S. commitment to the war-torn country.
The announcement comes amid unrelenting violence and a stalled peace process that are fueling fears that the departure of U.S.-led international forces is putting Afghanistan on a path to all-out civil war that could restore Taliban rule two decades after the Islamists were driven from power.
Officials of the administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, who ordered an end to the 20-year U.S. troop presence by Sept. 11, have vowed to continue U.S. military and civilian aid to Kabul. But they warned it could be suspended if there is backtracking on progress made in human rights, especially those of women and girls.
“As the United States withdraws military forces from Afghanistan, our enduring commitment is clear. We remain engaged through our full diplomatic, economic, and assistance toolkit to support the peaceful, stable future the Afghan people want and deserve,” the State Department said in a statement.
The $266 million in new assistance brings to nearly $3.9 billion the total amount of such aid provided by the United States since 2002, the statement said.
The funds will help support some of the estimated 18 million Afghans in need, including more than 4.8 million who are internally displaced, 115,000 of whom have been driven from their homes by fighting this year alone, it said.
The funds, it continued, will go to providing shelter, job opportunities, basic healthcare, emergency food, water, sanitation, and hygienic services in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
It also will support protection programs for “the most vulnerable Afghans,” including women and girls “facing particular risks, including gender-based violence,” it said.
Latest News
Pakistan seeks Afghan settlement before foreign troop pullout: Khan
Prime Minister Imran Khan said Pakistan is pushing for a political settlement in Afghanistan before foreign troops leave later this year, to reduce the risk of civil war in its western neighbor.
The United States has said it will withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan on Sept. 11 after a two-decade presence.
More than 20 allied countries plan to follow suit.
“There is a lot of fear right now in Pakistan and I assure you that we are trying our level best that there is some sort of political settlement before the Americans leave,” Khan told Reuters on Friday at his official residence in Islamabad.
Violence in Afghanistan has risen sharply since the troop withdrawal announcement, with the insurgent Taliban resisting pressure from Washington and its allies to agree to a political understanding leading to a peace deal.
“Since the moment the Americans gave a date, of when they were going to leave Afghanistan … the Taliban feel they have won the war,” Khan said, adding it was not going to be easy to get concessions from the Taliban after the U.S. decision.
Khan said Pakistan would suffer the most, after Afghanistan itself, if there was civil war and a refugee crisis.
“And then there would be pressure on us to jump in and become a part of it,” Khan said.
He said his government had changed Pakistan’s decades-long policy of pushing for “strategic depth” in Afghanistan to ensure that there was a friendly government there.
“Any Afghan government chosen by the people is who Pakistan should deal with,” Khan said, adding that Pakistan “should not try to do any manipulation in Afghanistan“.
Pakistan has long been accused of harbouring leaders and fighters of the Taliban, whom Islamabad helped to power in 1996, even as the insurgent group fought U.S.-led foreign troops.
Khan said a lot depended on U.S. special envoy Zalmay Khalilzad, with Pakistan’s and Afghanistan‘s help, to carve out a settlement to avoid more bloodshed.
Latest News
20 Taliban militants killed in Helmand airstrikes: military
At least 20 Taliban militants were killed and eight others wounded in airstrikes by the Afghan forces in southern Helmand province, the Afghan military said in a statement on Friday.
The 215th Maiwand Corps stated that the Afghan army conducted ground and air operations on the Taliban gathering in the Nahr-e-Siraj district of the province on Friday morning.
The insurgents were targeted while they were looting a military base in the district, the statement said.
“Unfortunately, several civilians who flocked to the military base alongside the Taliban for looting equipment were also killed and wounded during the strikes,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, Helmand security officials said Friday that the provincial capital Lashkargah city, Nawa districts, and parts of the province that collapsed to the Taliban last month, have been cleared of the Taliban presence.
The Taliban, however, claimed that the Afghan forces have targeted civilians inside a base, which is located in the Yakhchali area in the Nahr-e-Siraj district.
The Taliban has claimed that at least 30 civilians have been killed and 70 more wounded in the air raids.
Latest News
EU envoy “optimistic” for Afghan peace agreement in near future
The European Union’s new envoy to Afghanistan said on Friday (June 4) that he was “optimistic” about a peace agreement between the Afghan government and the Taliban “in the relatively near future”.
The envoy, Tomas Niklasson, is visiting Afghanistan before he departs for Doha to meet the Afghan government and Taliban officials for peace negotiations on Saturday (June 5).
Niklasson nevertheless said he is “pessimistic for the developments over the next few months”. He added that the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan “doesn’t change anything” for the EU’s policies and commitment to the Afghan people.
Nearly 1,800 civilians were killed or wounded in the first three months of 2021 during fighting between government forces and Taliban insurgents despite efforts to find peace, the United Nations said last month. Many analysts have warned that the country could descend into civil war as efforts to secure a peace deal through talks in Doha have largely stalled.
The U.S. has announced a plan to withdraw all of its troops by Sept. 11, exactly two decades since the al Qaeda attacks on the United States that led to a new round of war in Afghanistan.
US announces more than $266 million in new Afghanistan aid
Pakistan seeks Afghan settlement before foreign troop pullout: Khan
20 Taliban militants killed in Helmand airstrikes: military
EU envoy “optimistic” for Afghan peace agreement in near future
Ariana News female anchor Mina Khairi killed in Kabul blast
Over 200 injured as Israeli police and Palestinians clash
US ready to lift many sanctions but Iran says it wants more
Israeli police throw stun grenades during clashes at Al-Aqsa mosque
35 killed in Gaza, 5 in Israel, as violence escalates
Biden administration approved $735 million arms sale to Israel – sources
Morning News Show: The stalled Afghan peace process discussed
Pas Az Khabar: Concerns over spread of COVID-19 third wave in Afghanistan discussed
Morning News Show: Extortion on highways discussed
Zerbena: Criticizes raise over Herat customs corruption
Sola: Negotiating team members head to Doha
Trending
-
Latest News2 days ago
Turkey agrees to run Kabul airport in NATO deal: UAE report
-
Latest News4 days ago
UK accelerates plans to resettle Afghan translators
-
Latest News4 days ago
Asghar Afghan sacked as captain over Zimbabwe loss
-
Latest News4 days ago
Tarzan actor Joe Lara dies in plane crash
-
Health3 days ago
China reports first ever human case of H10N3 bird flu
-
Latest News3 days ago
Two Iranian fighter jet pilots killed in ‘ejector seat’ malfunction
-
Latest News4 days ago
Humvee-bomb targets security forces in Baghlan district
-
Latest News3 days ago
Civilians killed in twin bus explosions in Kabul: MoI