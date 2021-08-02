US and UK accuse Taliban of possible war crimes

(Last Updated On: August 2, 2021)

The Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) and the Meshrano Jirga (Upper House of Parliament) on Monday jointly declared their support for the country’s Republic system, the Constitution, freedom of expression, women’s rights and government’s security forces.

Their declaration came after a special session that was addressed by President Ashraf Ghani who called on all MP’s and Senators to mobilize the people to stand against the Taliban.

In their declaration, both houses stated that the achievements made over the past 20 years must not be lost and pledged to stand by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and to work together to help resolve the crisis.

The declaration also appealed to the Taliban to join the peace process.

In addition, the two houses called on the United Nations and other international organizations to continue their financial and political support to Afghanistan and to assist in the peace process.

“We support all peace efforts,” the declaration stated.

The lawmakers also announced their firm support to the Afghan defense and security forces “who sacrifice their lives for the nation.”

“We call on the Taliban and other armed opposition groups to stop further violence and make peace,” the declaration read.

The statement implied however that the accelerated withdrawal process of foreign troops was unrealistic and had put pressure on the system.

“This process not only did not lead to peace, but also legitimized an aggressor and evil group and tried to delegitimize the united Republic. This process raised doubts. It created ambiguity and its product is the situation you see,” the declaration stated.

The declaration was issued after Ghani’s address which saw him appealing to all parliament members to come out in support of government and country.

Ghani told MPs and Senators “to use their contacts and mobilize the people” to stand against the Taliban.

He also called on MPs to unite and to reach a unanimous agreement over securing government in order for it to survive.

Ghani said at the joint session “I am with you today for a reason that we need to start a national dialogue”.

Ghani said “our priority is to achieve lasting peace, but I see sedition in the Taliban. For those who whitewash this and say that the Taliban have changed, I repeat to them that they have become more violent and more mercenary in oppression.”

Ghani said he believes the Taliban has no will for last peace but that a concise military plan has been drawn up to cover the next six months in order to suppress the Taliban.

“All preparations have been made to repel this wave of sedition for the next six months in order to restore stability. An important element of this plan, along with government forces, is the mobilization of public forces,” he said.

He also said despite the group’s promise to the US to cut ties with terrorist organizations, this has not been done.

Ghani said the Taliban has instead strengthened ties with such groups.

Ghani told MPs he would “not kneel before any destructive force. We either sit on our knees at the negotiating table or break their knees on the battlefield.”