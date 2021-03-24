Latest News
US and Taliban discuss pause in airstrikes to spur peace talks
American and Taliban negotiators are discussing a pause in U.S. airstrikes and drone flights in Afghanistan in order to revive stalled peace talks, Stars and Stripes reported Wednesday.
According to Stripes, a temporary bombing halt is one of several ideas Biden administration officials are discussing if Taliban militants agree to sharply reduce attacks and assassinations ahead of high-level peace talks planned for early next month in Istanbul.
But the idea remains a concept on paper only, dependent on steps by the Taliban to reduce violence first, several U.S. officials told Stripes.
A halt to U.S. air operations worries the Afghan government and its military, which still relies on U.S. airstrikes and aerial surveillance video from drones to help hold back the Taliban.
The move has also caused alarm among some in the Pentagon who are skeptical that concessions to the Taliban will make the militants more likely to make peace with the Afghan government, Stripes reported.
This comes ahead of the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline in accordance with the US-Taliban deal signed in February last year by former President Donald Trump’s administration.
However, the deal has been under review for the past few weeks but no decision has yet been made.
In an interview with NBC earlier this month, President Joe Biden signaled that a withdrawal by May 1 would be “tough” for U.S. troops.
He added, though, that if the deadline for the U.S. exit was extended, it would not be by “a lot longer.”
Stripes report that among the options being considered, one approach is for a 48-hour halt in U.S. military air operations after the Taliban reduces attacks, a sequencing meant to demonstrate to the group’s leadership that the U.S. is open to military concessions if Taliban fighters reduce their attacks, according to officials involved in the deliberations.
If that initial reduction in violence holds, the bombing pause could be extended.
Stripes also reported that better security across Afghanistan, in turn, is seen by U.S. officials as a prerequisite to getting Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to pursue serious talks with the Taliban on a lasting cease-fire and on forming a transitional government.
Ghani again states ‘no interim government’
President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday once again stated he was opposed to the establishment of an interim government and emphasized that Afghanistan will remain independent.
Addressing guests at an event to mark the inauguration of Kamal Khan Dam, Ghani said that “papers, plans and rumors are coming,” but Afghanistan will remain “independent.”
This comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent a letter last month to President Ashraf Ghani and Abdullah Abdullah, head of the High Council for National Reconciliation (HCNR) that suggested a transitional government be formed.
According to Ghani, the Taliban has deprived Afghans of dozens of Kamal Khan Dams.
“Today, those who are fighting, should think about Kamal Khan Dam for a few minutes,” hei said.
Ghani said he will no longer consider Nimroz province as “deprived” and in a message to the Taliban, he said he was not building the dam for himself but for their children.
Afghanistan still stands by its word to provide water to Iran, Ghani said but stated that this would be as per the water treaty between the two countries and not more than what is agreed upon.
“If Iran wants more water, they should pay something,” Ghani said.
Ghani also stated that Afghanistan is currently looking into ways to produce wind and solar generated electricity and foreign companies are assisting.
On the Kamal Khan Dam initiation, he said one water channel, that will be used for irrigation purposes, will be completed this year. Others will also be established, he said.
Ghani said that from today, the control of water in the province is now in the hands of Afghans.
Male-dominated peace talks highlighted at UN Security Council
Shaharzad Akbar, Chairperson of the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission, briefed the UN Security Council on Tuesday and warned that rushing the peace process could tip the balance and set off a full-scale civil war.
In her address, she also said the country’s peace talks remain dominated by a group of elite men, some of whom have themselves been responsible for perpetuating violence.
According to her, any settlement that excludes the wider public will almost certainly be short-lived and is unlikely to lead to lasting peace.
“Building peace takes more than a deal among elites,” she said, calling for a more inclusive national endeavour that ensures the participation of women, minorities, youth, civil society and the vibrant Afghan media, as well as victims.
She said a minimum of 30 percent of the participants in the peace talks should be women, and more steps are needed to achieve full gender balance in the future.
“At the recent conference in Moscow, I, like many Afghan women, was shocked and angered to see only one Afghan woman, Dr. Habiba Sarabi, in a room full of men discussing the future of my country,” she said.
She said Afghan women have fought for their human rights for many decades, and have made considerable progress in education, employment and political participation. They are experts everywhere, from the fields of politics to public administration, security, business, science and information technology.
Excluding or marginalizing them from the main discussions about the future of Afghanistan is not only unjust and unacceptable but unwise and unhelpful to a lasting peace, she said.
Emphasizing that Afghans are exhausted by war and yearn for peace, she underlined the urgent need to bring the population relief from relentless violence. The peace process must reflect the concerns and aspirations of all people, with citizens’ fundamental rights recognized and upheld — not violated or “bargained off”.
Peace in Afghanistan will contribute to peace in the region and the world, she stressed, welcoming the heightened role of the United Nations and the Security Council in that process.
As Council members took the floor, many pledged their unwavering support for the people of Afghanistan but some emphasized the need to ensure that the ongoing talks in Doha and elsewhere remain both Afghan-led and Afghan-owned, while stressing that no solution to the country’s problems can be imposed from the outside.
Several delegates also pointed to the potential imminent withdrawal of foreign forces from Afghanistan as a move that must be very carefully considered, as it may have serious security implications or risk reversing hard-won gains already achieved.
Targeted killings labelled War Crimes
The representative of Estonia declared: “With the violence and attacks on civilians, the need for humanitarian assistance and the COVID-19 pandemic, the conditions now in Afghanistan are looking worse than they have in a decade.”
It is particularly troubling to hear that the security situation in the country has deteriorated to its worst level since UNAMA’s inception, and the recent wave of deliberate attacks targeting civilians is indefensible, he said.
Emphasizing that such assassinations may be war crimes and that they must be investigated and perpetrators held to account, he said the increasing violence is also impeding the work of humanitarian actors at a time when nearly half the population of Afghanistan requires assistance.
Echoing other speakers’ calls for an immediate, permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, he went on to note that the soaring violence has contributed to diminished public confidence in the peace process.
The representative of Norway said her country’s four overarching priorities in the Council — peace diplomacy, the equal participation of women, the protection of civilians, and climate change and security — are all highly relevant to Afghanistan, and she intends to bring these issues to the forefront.
Welcoming initiatives towards securing international support for the Afghan peace process, including the recent meeting in Moscow and the upcoming meeting in Turkey, she said these initiatives must complement and build on the Doha talks.
She also said the full, equal and meaningful participation of women is also essential, not only at the negotiating table but in every room where decisions about the future of Afghanistan are being made.
The representative of Niger said attacks and other acts of intimidation against civilians should not be used as a means of pressure to obtain concessions from the other party in the negotiations. He said any good negotiated solution must include the protection of constitutional rights of Afghan women and youth.
He also stressed the need to address the question of disarmament, demobilization and reintegration of ex-combatants, as well as security sector reform.
The representative of Vietnam urged all parties to fully respect international humanitarian law and allow unhindered humanitarian services, while also calling for stronger efforts to combat the threats of terrorism, drug trafficking and crime.
The representative of Tunisia expressed regret that the negotiations taking place in Doha have not yet brought about the expected results and said all parties must abide by their responsibilities under international law and protect civilians.
He called on the Taliban in particular to end its attacks, honour its counter-terrorism commitments and engage with the government.
He agreed with other speakers that violence must end in order for Afghans to regain confidence in the peace process and that women must be fully and meaningfully included in all aspects of those negotiations.
The representative of France said the full, active and effective participation of women in all formats of the peace process is essential for its long-term success and said peace will not be sustainable as long as drug trafficking continues to gain ground.
The representative of Kenya expressed grave concern that terrorism persists in Afghanistan as a means for political ends, and urged all parties to cease hostilities while welcoming regional and international efforts to support the peace process. He said women remain underrepresented in key bodies, including both negotiating teams, as well as the High Council for National Reconciliation.
Other Council Members also emphasized the need to end the violence and for women to have a greater role in the peacemaking process.
The representative of India said that an immediate and comprehensive ceasefire in Afghanistan is “the need of the hour”, while the representative of Russia stated there is a need to consolidate all international and regional efforts and new initiatives must be carefully contemplated.
Mexico’s representative of Mexico meanwhile expressed concern that women remain underrepresented at all levels of decision-making.
It is notable that out of 46 members of the newly created Afghan Commission on Women’s Affairs, only nine are females, he said.
Women must be fully and meaningfully included and their voices must be heard, he added.
The representative of Ireland also voiced concern over the low levels of female representation at last week’s meetings in Moscow, and shared the opinion expressed there by the sole female delegate, Habiba Sarabi, that “51 per cent of people should not be ignored”.
The representative of the United States, Council President for March, speaking in her national capacity, said for peace agreements to be durable and just, the universal human rights of all, including women and minorities, must be respected.
It is also critical to do more to support women and girls in Afghanistan. Violence was meant to silence.
“I will not be silent,” she said, adding that Afghan women will not be either. Their strong voices must be included in discussions on their future.
Ghani officially inaugurates Kamal Khan Dam
President Ashraf Ghani and his two deputies, Amrullah Saleh and Sarwar Danish, officially inaugurated the long-awaited Kamal Khan Dam on the Harirod River in Nimroz province on Wednesday morning.
Flanked by First Vice President Amrullah Saleh and Second Vice President Sarwar Danish, the leaders simultaneously hit three bright yellow buttons that opened the dam’s sluice gates.
As water flowed into a canal for the first time, applause from officials rang out.
Ghani, Saleh and Danish also signed a book on the dam in commemoration of the event before releasing a white dove signifying the country’s desperate wish for peace.
The Kamal Khan dam will not only generate at least nine megawatts of electricity for the local community but will also irrigate over 180,000 hectares of land.
