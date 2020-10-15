Featured
US and Taliban agree to ‘re-set’ amid spike in violence
The United States and the Taliban have agreed to a “re-set” following a sharp rise in violence in the past week in Afghanistan – specifically in Helmand province.
In a series of tweets on Thursday night, US peace envoy Zalmay Khalilzad stated: “Following several meetings (Resolute Support Commander) General Miller and I had with the Taliban, we agreed to re-set actions by strictly adhering to implementation of all elements of the US-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made.”
“This means reduced numbers of operations. At present too many Afghans are dying. With the re-set, we expect that number to drop significantly.”
He said: “Attacks have been on the rise in recent weeks – threatening the peace process and alarming the Afghan people and their regional and international supporters.
“We will do our part and will monitor implementation actively. All parties must deliver on their responsibilities. We thank our international partners for their assistance and support.”
This latest move comes after days of heavy clashes between the Afghan National Security Forces and the Taliban in southern Helmand province.
Late Monday, the US forces in Afghanistan confirmed they had carried out targeted strikes in Helmand in order to assist the troops.
The Taliban launched coordinated attacks in various parts of the province on Saturday night and ongoing clashes have forced thousands of people to flee their homes.
Abdullah warns early troop withdrawal could hand Taliban an advantage
President Donald Trump’s tweet last week stating US troops should be home by Christmas could give the Taliban the upper hand, Afghanistan’s Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah said.
Abdullah told the Financial Times that there was still uncertainty over the drawdown of troops and he blamed the confusion on the upcoming US presidential elections.
“Nobody has given any clarity,” said Abdullah. The Taliban who thought “that if the US withdraws then they can come back by force … they might see it in their advantage.”
Trump’s tweet last week came just hours after his national security adviser Robert O’Brien’s announcement that US troop levels would be reduced to about 2,500 by early next year and until now, no one in Washington has clarified the contradictory remarks.
All that has been said, which was announced a few months ago, was that US troops in Afghanistan would be down to 4,500 by November.
The Taliban meanwhile welcomed Trump’s tweet last week and told CBS News at the time they hoped the US president would win re-election and that he would “wind up US military presence in Afghanistan.”
Andrew Watkins, senior analyst for Afghanistan at the International Crisis Group, told Financial Times that Trump’s “tweets create uncertainty and there was already a high degree of uncertainty among the Afghans. An early withdrawal destabilizes their future.”
“It erodes and degrades the relationship between the United States and Afghan government, which was already fragile to begin with,” he said.
Discussing peace talks, which are underway in Doha currently, between the Afghan Republi’s team and the Taliban, Abdullah said the first goal of negotiations was to agree on a code of conduct, which could involve a reduction in violence, before setting an agenda.
He said the negotiating teams were “far from” discussing a power-sharing arrangement.
Helmand fighting disrupts critical health services: UNOCHA
Heavy fighting in southern Helmand province, near Lashkargah city, has not only displaced thousands of people but it has also interrupted critical health services as clinics have been forced to shut down in some areas, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) said on Thursday.
In an update on the fighting, which broke out on Saturday night when the Taliban launched coordinated attacks across the province, UNOCHA said clashes were reported in Nahr-e-Saraj and Nad-e-Ali districts on Wednesday – two of the areas that have been hardest hit since Sunday.
The UN agency also stated that the highway between Helmand and Kandahar remains closed.
UNOCHA said they were verifying the numbers of displaced people after local authorities estimated 35,000 (about 5,000 households) had been forced to flee their homes earlier this week.
Health clinics in a number of areas have also been affected, the report stated adding that two clinics in Nawa and Bolan closed on Wednesday due to active fighting in the areas while seven other health facilities in Nad-e Ali, Marja, Nahr-e-Saraj, Lashkargah and Nawa also closed down due to threats to health staff.
“Before closing, the health facilities were operating in a reduced capacity, focusing on trauma care only. The closure of the health facilities affects more than 38,000 people in the area and deprives them of access to critical health services,” the report read.
Meanwhile, food distribution to needy households started on Wednesday. The Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) handed out food to 120 households (approximately 800 people ), with up to 1,000 additional households (7,000 people) – who have been displaced – expected to receive ANDMA assistance in Lashkargah in the coming days.
Electricity and telecommunication lines are still disrupted in some areas, hindering the flow of information. This has affected people’s ability to communicate and humanitarian partners’ ability to conduct assessments, UNOCHA said.
Meanwhile, the UNHCR will deliver assistance to 600 households (200 tents and 400 non-food item kits).
UNOCHA “is working with clusters to deliver further assistance, including tents, food and water which have been highlighted as immediate needs,” their report stated adding that the World Health Organization will relocate three Mobile Health Teams (MHTs) to provide medical services to the displaced population in Lashkargah city.
UNAMA calls for urgent end to violence and focus to be on peace
United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan on Thursday reiterated its calls for an end to violence in the country following five days of heavy clashes in the southern province of Helmand.
In a series of tweets, UNAMA said initial reports suggest civilians have been killed and wounded, including women and children.
“Violence only heaps further hardship and misery on ordinary Afghans and undermines efforts for progress and building bridges between parties at the historic Afghanistan peace talks in Doha.”
“Civilians have borne the brunt of Afghanistan’s conflict. The number of civilians killed and injured – a key indicator of the intensity of violence – has so far been lower in 2020, but in recent weeks a worrying reversal seems to be emerging,” UNAMA stated.
The mission added that civilians are routinely killed or injured in armed clashes with high casualties resulting from indirect weapons: mortars, rockets, grenades. “These civilians, including many children, must be protected from harm. The only way to do that is to stop the violence.”
“UNAMA reiterates the urgency to halt violence and to focus on achieving a peaceful negotiated settlement to the Afghanistan conflict,” they stated.
Heavy clashes broke out on Saturday night across various areas in Helmand province, which has since forced tens of thousands of residents to flee their homes.
Fighting has also been reported from areas on the outskirts of the provincial capital Lashkargah, where hundreds of families have sought refuge.
Organizations said on Wednesday, at least 35,000 people have been displaced in the province after fleeing their homes.
