Featured
US and NATO partners will exit Afghanistan ‘together’: Blinken
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Sunday that American forces will only withdraw from Afghanistan in coordination with their NATO allies.
“We’ve been very clear, and NATO has been very clear, that the approach that we’re taking to this is we went in together, we’ve adapted to circumstances together and we will come out together when the time is right,” Blinken said in an interview with CNN.
“And what we’re focused on now is looking at the May 1 deadline.”
“One of the things that was important was not only to share our thinking as we’re going through this review, including the May 1 deadline but to listen, to hear from our partners who are so invested: their ideas, their thoughts, their analysis.”
With only weeks away from the May 1 troop withdrawal deadline, signed between the US and Taliban in Doha last year, Washington is still reviewing the deal although President Joe Biden said on Wednesday at a press conference that the date would be “hard to meet” for “tactical reasons”.
However, he also said that he does not expect US troops to remain in Afghanistan beyond 2022.
The US currently has a reported 2,500 troops in the country but the New York Times said in a recent article that the figure was closer to 3,500. NATO meanwhile has about 7,000 troops stationed in Afghanistan, bringing the total number of foreign troops to around 10,000.
Blinken told CNN: “There are actually more European forces in Afghanistan right now than there are American, so they’re deeply invested in this with us, and they’ve been shoulder to shoulder with us from the very start.”
“It was also very important to try to accelerate the diplomacy because ultimately everyone recognizes that there is no military solution to Afghanistan,” he said.
“There has to be some kind of political settlement, and it has to be a settlement reached by the Afghans themselves.”
This comes after the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad departed for Turkey on Thursday to resume negotiations on the peace process.
“Ambassador Khalilzad will build on recent efforts by regional and international partners to encourage two Afghan parties to accelerate their negotiations to end the conflict,” the State Department said.
“He will engage the two sides on their preparatory efforts for talks on a political settlement that produces a permanent ceasefire and a durable and just peace.
“He will also meet with stakeholders to discuss how the region and international community can facilitate talks between the sides.”
Featured
Pakistan’s FM to attend Heart of Asia summit
Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will attend the 9th Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process ministerial meeting in Dushanbe, Tajikistan this week.
According to Pakistan’s foreign office, Qureshi will deliver a statement “highlighting Pakistan’s positive contributions to the Afghan peace process and its support for Afghanistan’s development and connectivity within the regional framework.”
Qureshi is also expected to hold consultations with regional and international partners, including Tajik leaders.
The Heart of Asia-Istanbul Process comprises 15 participating countries, 17 supporting countries and 12 supporting regional and international organizations.
Members of the process are Russia, China, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan and Turkey.
COVID-19
WHO says COVID likely passed from bats to humans through another animal
A joint study between the World Health Organization (WHO) and China on the origins of COVID-19 says that transmission of the virus from bats to humans through another animal is the most likely scenario and that a lab leak is “extremely unlikely”.
According to a draft copy of the report obtained by The Associated Press the findings were largely as expected and left many questions unanswered. The team proposed further research in every area except the lab leak hypothesis.
The report’s release has been repeatedly delayed, raising questions about whether the Chinese side was trying to skew the conclusions to prevent blame for the pandemic falling on China, AP reported.
But a WHO official said late last week that he expected it would be ready for release “in the next few days.”
According to AP, the report it received appeared to be the near-final version of it but that it was not clear whether the report might still be changed prior to its release.
AP stated researchers listed different scenarios in order of likelihood of the origins of the virus.
They concluded that transmission through a second animal was likely to very likely. They also evaluated direct spread from bats to humans as likely, and said that spread through “cold-chain” food products was possible but not likely.
The closest relative of the virus that causes COVID-19 has been found in bats, which are known to carry coronaviruses, AP reported.
The report also stated that highly similar viruses have been found in pangolins, but also noted that mink and cats are susceptible to the COVID virus, which suggests they could be carriers.
The report is based largely on a visit by a WHO team of international experts to Wuhan, the Chinese city where COVID-19 was first detected, from mid-January to mid-February, AP reported.
Featured
One dead, five wounded in stabbing at Vancouver library, suspect in custody
One woman was killed and five others were wounded in a stabbing at a public library located near a busy shopping area of a Vancouver suburb on Saturday, and police said they had the lone suspect in custody, Reuters reported.
The attack occurred in the early afternoon and investigators appealed for witnesses, especially those who had shot videos that later posted on social media.
“We have six victims who sustained stab wounds. We have a victim who has sadly succumbed to injuries. That victim is a woman,” police Sgt. Frank Jang said in a news conference broadcast by the Canadian Broadcasting Corp.
“We believe we have the lone suspect in custody… Obviously the question is why did this happen,” Jang told reporters standing in front of the library where the attack occurred.
No further details of the victims were provided.
Reuters reported that video from the scene appeared to show a man injuring himself with a knife before being taken into police custody.
While there was no report on his condition, Jang said that the suspect has a criminal record.
“My heart is in North Vancouver tonight,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Twitter. “Know that all Canadians are keeping you in our thoughts and wishing a speedy recovery to the injured.”
Ghani and his Tajik counterpart sign key bilateral agreements
Pakistan’s FM to attend Heart of Asia summit
US and NATO partners will exit Afghanistan ‘together’: Blinken
WHO says COVID likely passed from bats to humans through another animal
Ghani arrives in Tajikistan to attend Heart of Asia summit
Arrival of ‘sticky bombs’ in Indian Kashmir sets off alarm bells
Yemen’s Houthis attack Saudi oil heartland with drones, missiles
US to present honorary IWOC Award to slain Afghan women
Iran rejects EU offer to host direct nuclear talks with US
SIGAR finds over $2 billion in capital assets wasted in Afghanistan
Sola: Preparations for Istanbul Summit discussed
Pas Az Khabar: New Coronavirus diagnostic center discussed
Sola: Preparations for Istanbul Summit discussed
Zerbena: Production of medicine in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: NATO military presence in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
US and Taliban discuss pause in airstrikes to spur peace talks
-
Latest News3 days ago
Biden says ‘May 1 deadline’ is hard in terms of tactical reasons
-
Latest News5 days ago
Pentagon says no decision yet on troops withdrawal from Afghanistan
-
COVID-194 days ago
Bill Gates says world should be back to normal by end-2022
-
Latest News5 days ago
Taliban destroys a bridge in Kandahar: MoI
-
Featured4 days ago
US lawmaker claims Biden looking to keep counter-terrorism troops in Afghanistan
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan forces need US assistance to combat Taliban: Special Ops General
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan govt prepares peace road map for Turkey summit: Ghani adviser