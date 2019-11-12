US Airstrike ‘Mistakenly’ Hits Afghan Army Outposts in Logar

(Last Updated On: November 12, 2019)

A U.S. airstrike has “mistakenly” hit Afghan army out-posts in Logar province on Monday night, killing three soldiers and injuring four others.

Shahpoor Ahmadzai, the provincial police spokesman, told Ariana News that the incident happened in the outskirt of Pul-e-Alam, the provincial capital of Logar province.

According to Logar police spokesman, further details will be shared after the completion of a joint investigation.

A spokesman for U.S. forces in Afghanistan has confirmed that U.S. forces has conducted an airstrike last night in support of Afghan forces. He added that the U.S. and Afghan forces are working together to develop a shared understanding of this event.

Meanwhile, a U.S. military convoy was hit by a car bomb explosion in Logar province on Tuesday morning. There was no casualty to the U.S. forces.

Logar is a volatile province in east of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group has a huge presence.