US Airstrike Kills Taliban’s Shadow District Chief in Farah

Mullah Hisamuddin, a designated district chief of Taliban was killed in an airstrike in Farah province, the 207 Zafar Corps said in a statement on Tuesday.

The airstrike was carried out by U.S. forces in Bala Buluk district of the province, the statement said.

The Afghan ministry of defense described Mullah Hisamuddin as the most dangerous Taliban member in Farah.

Provincial police spokesman Muhibullah Muhib has told that Mullah Hisamuddin was killed along with five militants while they were riding a vehicle in the district.

Farah is among the volatile provinces in the west of Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgent group has a huge presence.