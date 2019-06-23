US Airstrike Kills Taliban Shadow District Chief in Herat

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2019)

A famous Taliban commander has been killed by a U.S. drone strike in Shindand district of Herat province, police said in a statement on Sunday.

According to the statement, Resolute Support carried out airstrikes in Aziz Abad area of Shindand district and as a result, the Taliban’s shadow governor for Angel district was killed.

The Individual was identified as Mullah Awaz also known as Ghazi Awaz.

Mullah Awaz was involved in insecurities in western Herat province, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Taliban fighters have attacked a security outpost in Guzara district of Herat on Saturday mid-night, killing three Afghan soldiers.

A security source told Ariana News that the incident occurred in Ziaratjah village of Guzara district.

He added that casualties have been inflicted to the Taliban militants as well.

The Taliban insurgent group has not made a comment about the report yet.