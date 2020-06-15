US Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off UK

(Last Updated On: June 15, 2020)

A US Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed into the North Sea off England on Monday, the Air Forces’ 48th Fighter Wing confirmed in a statement.

According to the statement, the jet crashed at around 9:40 local time and the condition of its pilot is unknown at the moment.

“A US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 [local time] today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom,” the statement said.

Only one pilot was on board at the time of the accident, the statement said, “the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.”

“The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and U.K. Search and Rescue have been called to support,” the 48th Fighter Wing added.

According to CBS News, the US 48th Fighter Wing has been based at RAF Lakenheath since 1960. It currently boasts a force of about 4,500 service members. The single-seat F-15C has been used by the U.S. Air Force for more than 40 years, and more than 200 remain in active service.