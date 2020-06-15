Latest News
US Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off UK
A US Air Force F-15C Eagle fighter jet crashed into the North Sea off England on Monday, the Air Forces’ 48th Fighter Wing confirmed in a statement.
According to the statement, the jet crashed at around 9:40 local time and the condition of its pilot is unknown at the moment.
A @usairforce F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board. https://t.co/1Psg3N1JCz
— RAF Lakenheath (@48FighterWing) June 15, 2020
“A US Air Force F-15C Eagle crashed at approximately 0940 [local time] today in the North Sea. The aircraft was from the 48th Fighter Wing, RAF Lakenheath, United Kingdom,” the statement said.
Only one pilot was on board at the time of the accident, the statement said, “the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board.”
“The cause of the crash, as well as the status of the pilot, are unknown at this time, and U.K. Search and Rescue have been called to support,” the 48th Fighter Wing added.
According to CBS News, the US 48th Fighter Wing has been based at RAF Lakenheath since 1960. It currently boasts a force of about 4,500 service members. The single-seat F-15C has been used by the U.S. Air Force for more than 40 years, and more than 200 remain in active service.
Latest News
Afghan government’s agenda for Intra-Afghan negotiations still unclear
Although the government has said that it has prepared the agenda, the details of it are not yet known.
Qatar is preparing to host the first round of the Intra-Afghan negotiations, and it will be the first time the Taliban and the government put their demands on the table to end the war.
Qatar, meanwhile, says the Afghan government and the Taliban need to engage in clear negotiations with the agenda to ensure the success of the talks.
Motaliq al-Qahtani, Qatar’s special envoy for Afghanistan said that it is very important to have a clear plan for the agenda of the talks because experience shows that having a clear agenda for the success of the talks between the two sides is very important.
According to Qahtani, the negotiations should start on less controversial issues to get on to a good start and continue. He thinks that the talks will continue for a while.
On the other hand, the National Reconciliation Council, led by Abdullah Abdullah, which is responsible to manage all peace programs, is still reluctant to provide information about the organization and how it works.
“It is important to know what the two sides want and how we can achieve peace,” said Shaida Mohammad Abdali, a former Afghan ambassador to Delhi.
People say that they expect to see peace soon, and politicians should not engage in differences about it.
The time of the Intra-Afghan talks has not yet been determined; however, sources say that the release of prisoners on both sides will end in a week, and will be followed by the talks.
Earlier, representatives of Russia, the United States, and Afghanistan discussed in a video session how Afghanistan’s peace efforts work.
Featured
IOC rule against kneeling violates human rights
Global Athlete, an international athlete-led movement, declared that the IOC rule that bans competitors from kneeling in support of anti-racism protests violates human rights.
It comes as an International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued rule 50 guidelines in January saying it included taking a knee.
According to the rule’s guidelines, the unique nature of the Olympic Games enables athletes from all over the world to come together in peace and harmony.
The rule states, “We believe that the example we set by competing with the world’s best while living in harmony in the Olympic Village is a uniquely positive message to send to an increasingly divided world. This is why it is important, on both a personal and a global level, that we keep the venues, the Olympic Village, and the podium neutral and free from any form of political, religious, or ethnic demonstrations.”
Global Athlete said this was “a clear breach of human rights” and demanded a change in the regulation.
This comes amid protests following the death of George Floyd, a black American who died in police custody in Minneapolis, USA.
The IOC has said athletes will decide how best to support the core Olympic values “in a dignified way”.
Featured
Afghanistan to resume international flights
The Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority has said that the international flights will resume soon keeping health measures strictly in view.
In a statement, the authority said that in order to prevent the outbreak of the Coronavirus, the terminal halls in Kabul, Herat, Kandahar, and Mazar-e-Sharif international airports have been marked to help passengers keep a distance.
It is noteworthy that with the outbreak of the Coronavirus, flights to/from most countries around the globe, including Afghanistan, have been on hold.
Recently, with a decline in the spread of the virus, some countries have gradually resumed their flights.
US Air Force F-15C fighter jet crashes into sea off UK
Afghan government’s agenda for Intra-Afghan negotiations still unclear
Morning News Show: Khost security situation discussed
IOC rule against kneeling violates human rights
Afghanistan to resume international flights
Sola: The impact of war resumption on peace process discussed
Government to implement 430 projects – Baghlan
President Ghani, Abdullah sign a political agreement
ADB’s governors approve ADB’s financial statements
Zerbena: Spread of Coronavirus in Afghanistan imposes financial loss
Morning News Show: Khost security situation discussed
Tahawol: Breakthrough in Afghan peace following political agreement between Ghani, Abdullah
Coronavirus: People complain of expensive Coronavirus test in Afghanistan
Sola: Taliban prisoners release discussed
Zerbena: Challenges ahead of Afghan traders in Karachi’s port – Pakistan
Trending
- Latest News5 days ago
MCIT’s new policy to boost telecommunications, Internet services
- Latest News3 days ago
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
- Latest News3 days ago
Blast hits a mosque in Kabul, casualties feared
- Latest News5 days ago
Peace efforts; Ambassador Khalilzad meets President Ghani
- Latest News4 days ago
Two policemen killed as Taliban attack village – Badakhshan
- Latest News5 days ago
Experts: Government-Taliban should adopt flexibility to start Intra-Afghan talks
- COVID-194 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus: 748 new cases registered
- Latest News4 days ago
Afghan cricketer Nabi tops player rankings for ODI all-rounders