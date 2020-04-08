US: Afghan leaders unite; our support of the ANDSF will be reconsidered

(Last Updated On: April 8, 2020)

The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo calls on the Afghan leaders to unite for a stable Afghanistan. He adds that the US aid to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces will also be reconsidered.

It seems like the political impasse between the Afghan leaders has further disappointed Afghanistan’s strategic ally, the United States of America as the US has warned to cut more of its aid for and to make a full withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan.

Pompeo has said that the time has come for these political groups to put an end to the political tensions for bringing peace to and making a stable Afghanistan bringing in real political leadership, one that could move the country forward and reduce the level of violence.

He has also pointed out that if the deadlock does not break, the US will reassess its support for the Afghan national forces. Sapidar, on the other hand, has expressed optimism in ending the tensions.

Abdullah’s Spokesperson Omid Maisam has said, “Efforts by the political leaders of the country have been underway and our proposal is also one that divides the power equally.”

It is noteworthy that earlier too the US Secretary of State had warned of cutting more of US aid for Afghanistan if the two leaders fail to reach an agreement in making an inclusive government.