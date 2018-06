(Last Updated On: June 13, 2018 2:53 pm)

Sayed Sadat Mansoor Naderi the Minister of Urban Development and Housing on Wednesday stepped down from his position.

Speaking at a news conference in Kabul, Naderi confirmed that his resignation has been approved by President Ashraf Ghani.

However, Minister Naderi did not disclosed the exact reason behind his resignation.

Naderi assumed charge of the position in early 2014 after receiving the most votes among the minister-designates introduced to the Lower House of the Parliament.