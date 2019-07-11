Uproar as Afghan MP Spits During Parliament Session

(Last Updated On: July 11, 2019)

Recently, footages from the Afghan parliament went viral showing a lawmaker spitting during a general session under the chair he was sitting.

Social media users mocked the move by Abdul Ahmad Durrani, an MP from Maidan Wardak province, while others called it a disrespect to the nation.

“Unfortunately, such action by members of parliament can have a negative effect on their personality and the parliament,” said Haseeb Mutaref, member of a Kabul-based civil society organization.

Ramazan Bashardoost, a lawmaker from the capital Kabul strongly criticized the move in an interview with Ariana News.

“This action shows the ultimate state of someone being shameless and desperate. Today they spit out in the House, tomorrow they will use hashish, the next day they will change the House to a casino. Everything is possible in this term,” Bashardoost said.

Meanwhile, MP Durrani denied making a comment in this regard.