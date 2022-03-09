Health
Up to 8 children dying daily in Kabul hospital from malnutrition: Source
As many as eight children die each day from malnutrition at just one hospital in Kabul, a reliable source told Ariana News on Wednesday.
According to the source, who asked not to be named, the deaths have happened at the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital in Kabul.
However, hospital officials have denied the claims and said they have recorded only one death from malnutrition in the past month.
Malnutrition among children across Afghanistan has raised serious concerns in the past few months.
Last month, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Afghanistan warned that one million Afghan children could die from severe acute malnutrition if “urgent actions” are not taken.
Hasib Rahimzai Wardag, chief of the Indira Gandhi Children’s Hospital, said on Wednesday: “We have two wards for malnutrition – one which involves medium-level treatment and supply of materials and the other involves acute cases requiring hospitalization. We had only one death among the patients in beds during the past one month.”
Meanwhile, patients and visitors at the hospital have complained about a number of issues including the lack of discipline among staff, the lack of medicine and medical supplies, and the mistreatment of patients at the facility.
“There is no accountability and we wait so long for doctors. My patient is suffering from both malnutrition and a cleft palate. They should attend to people. We buy all the medicines. There is nothing in the hospital,” said Zarlasht, a relative of one patient.
Humaira, a relative of another patient, said: “I have been at the hospital for one month. I don’t understand why the doctors are not telling me what the child is suffering from and why he is not recovering.”
UNICEF meanwhile has also warned that some 3.2 million children under the age of five are at risk of severe malnutrition in Afghanistan by the end of the year as a result of the country’s severe humanitarian crisis.
Health
COVID-19 kills 40 people in Afghanistan in one week
Forty people have died from COVID-19 in Afghanistan in the past week, authorities said on Tuesday.
The Ministry of Public Health, however, said that the peak of the current wave of COVID-19 has passed in Afghanistan and that infections and deaths are declining.
According the ministry’s data, 59 people died due to coronavirus in the second week of February.
Javed Hazhir, a spokesman for the Public Health Ministry, said that 500 people recovered in the first week of February, 2,600 in the second week, 2,400 in the third week and 3,773 in the last week of the month.
He said that Afghanistan does not have the equipment to detect the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.
According to the official, the World Health Organization had pledged to deliver the equipment to detect the Omicron variant in late January, however, it has not fulfilled its promise.
“We shared with them the problems and the consequences. They make so many promises in the media, but in practice, unfortunately, there has been no major assistance to address the problems,” Hazhir said.
Meanwhile, medical staff at Afghan-Japan hospital, one of the main hospitals treating COVID-19 patients, said that the number of patients has declined in the last couple of weeks.
According to them, most of the patients have Omicron variant symptoms.
Ebadullah Ebadi, a doctor at the hospital, also warned that they will face serious problems if international donors stop funding the facility.
Health
Pneumonia runs rampant through Afghanistan
In the last 45 days, more than four hundred people have died of pneumonia across the country, officials said adding that most of them were children.
The Ministry of Public Health says that during this period, nearly 190,000 people contracted pneumonia across the country.
According to health officials, the highest number of cases were in Kabul, Nangarhar and Balkh provinces.
According to the ministry:
• In 2020, more than 900,000 people were infected and 1,700 people died
• In 2021 more than 944,000 people were infected and 1,900 died
• In 2022, more than 188,000 people have so far been infected while 436 people have died
The highest number of infections recorded this year so far have been in Balkh with 23,075 cases, then Kabul with 20,990 and Nangarhar with 14,560.
Nangarhar recorded the most deaths from pneumonia with 88 cases, Balkh with 75 cases and Kabul with 45.
Extreme cold, a lack of fuel to heat homes, limited access to health care and hospitals is behind the rising case load officials said.
A large percentage of fatalities however have been children.
“In the last two months, many patients have been referred to the hospital and hospitalized here; we try to treat them right until the end,” said Haseb Ahmadzai Wardak, head of Indira Gandhi Children Hospital in Kabul.
Historically, one-fifth of all children under the age of five who have died succumbed to pneumonia.
Health
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
More than 150 children died following the outbreak of measles in northeastern Badakhshan province, local officials said Friday.
According to the official, 117 children in the Kuf Ab district and 40 others in Darwazi Bala (Nusay) district died of measles in the past few days.
“At least 117 children died from measles diseases in 22 villages of [ Kuf Ab district],” a member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) told Ariana News.
Most of the children who died were living in areas with no access to health services.
Provincial officials, meanwhile, have sent health teams and medicine to help local health workers to contain the outbreak.
Provincial Governor Deputy Mawlawi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi stated that a health facility will be built for both Kuf Ab and Darwazi Bala districts early next year.
“People are dealing with too many problems here; I raised health services including building a hospital here to the health officials from the Center and Agha Khan who visited Badakhshan province; In spring the hospital would be inaugurated in order to resolve issues of the people here,” Ahmadi said.
Qari Nazir, Head of Badakhshan Public Health Directorate, said: “[We brought] 48 medicine boxes including injections and medical kits for 90,000 to 100,000 people.”
Karzai says while the war has ended, unity has not yet been achieved
Up to 8 children dying daily in Kabul hospital from malnutrition: Source
Apple upgrades iPhone SE and iPad Air, launches Mac Studio
Zerbena: Major regional projects and their challenges discussed
Tahawol: China’s plan to host meeting of FMs from Afghanistan’s neighbors discussed
Mullah Yaqoob calls on Ulema to help organize and reform army
Education minister says schooling will be provided to all children
One killed, 14 injured in Badghis mosque blast
Chamber meets with IEA to resolve challenges, including tax issues
Pakistan eases import process for Afghan traders
Zerbena: Major regional projects and their challenges discussed
Tahawol: China’s plan to host meeting of FMs from Afghanistan’s neighbors discussed
Saar: International Women’s Day discussed
Zerbena: Concerns about the banking system discussed
Tahawol: US wants to impose their demands on Afghanistan
Trending
-
Sport4 days ago
Afghanistan beat Bangladesh by eight wickets to level T20I series
-
Business4 days ago
Over 410,000 Chinese netizens sign letter urging US to return Afghan assets
-
World5 days ago
Putin says Russia’s neighbours should not escalate tensions
-
Saar4 days ago
Saar: OIC’s engagement with IEA discussed
-
Latest News4 days ago
IRC urges world not to neglect Afghanistan amid Ukraine crisis
-
World4 days ago
Turkey’s Erdogan to speak to Russia’s Putin on Sunday
-
Latest News4 days ago
Acting Interior Minister Haqqani shows face for first time
-
Sport4 days ago
Legendary Australian cricketer Shane Warne dies of suspected heart attack