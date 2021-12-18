COVID-19
Unvaccinated COVID patients flood French ICUs as cases surge
Pressure on French hospitals has been steadily mounting over the past few weeks as France battles a fifth wave of COVID-19 infections, which has been filling up ICUs with unvaccinated patients.
Of the 20 COVID patients of the Mulhouse hospital ICU, only three are vaccinated while the youngest is aged 19 years old, head of the Emile Muller hospital ICU, doctor Khaldoun Kuteifan, told Reuters on Thursday.
“The Mulhouse hospital ICU is currently at full capacity as patients have been coming in for the past 20 days. Seventy percent of the ICU patients are positive COVID cases.”
France had recorded 60,866 new cases over the past 24 hours on Thursday night, while 78.1% of French people have received at least one dose of a COVID vaccine, according to the French Health Ministry website.
“The waves keep coming and hitting us, and the more it goes on, the more tired we get,” nurse Aurelie Multhaupt told Reuters.
French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Wednesday that the government expects to see around 4,000 patients in intensive care with COVID-19 by the Christmas holidays, Reuters reported.
Attal said new decisions on the reinforcement of border rules, the acceleration of the vaccination campaign and travel recommendations for the holidays could be announced in the coming days.
COVID-19
94 positive COVID-19 tests recorded among NFL players in US
The National Football League (NFL) recorded 94 positive COVID-19 tests from players from Monday through Wednesday evening, a source with knowledge of the testing told Reuters, adding that the number could change as more results come in.
The news comes as leagues across the United States scrambled to control outbreaks and the threat of widespread disruptions loomed, with COVID-19 hospitalizations having risen about 40% over the last month in the US, according to a Reuters tally.
The NFL faced numerous delays last season due to the pandemic but had enjoyed relative calm this time around, as it approaches the postseason in just a few weeks.
The NFL was not the only league impacted this week, with the National Hockey League (NHL) bracing for more headaches as four different teams confirmed players and staff were in COVID-19 protocols.
COVID-19
US to donate another 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan
The United States’ special envoy for Afghanistan Thomas West said Wednesday Washington will donate one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to Afghanistan.
US Special Representative Thomas West stated in a tweet that the assistance will be provided through COVAX, a worldwide initiative aimed at equitable access to COVID-19 vaccines.
“The United States has offered the people of Afghanistan one million additional COVID-19 vaccine doses through COVAX, bringing our total to 4.3 million doses and adding to $474 million in U.S. humanitarian assistance for Afghanistan this year.”
“We stand with the Afghan people,” he tweeted.
Jawid Hazhir, a spokesman for the Ministry of Public Health, said: “COVAX had previously delivered a total of 168,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, and last Wednesday we received 800,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines from China. We distributed vaccines to a number of provinces last week and this week.”
Hazhir stated that as many as 2.5 million doses of vaccine have been administered since the collapse of the former government.
“Currently, the situation is stable; yesterday 804 samples were tested of which 12 positive cases and one death case were registered,” he added.
COVID-19
Vaccine effectiveness against severe COVID drops slightly, still ‘significant protection’-WHO
COVID-19 vaccines appear to have become slightly less effective in preventing severe disease and death but do provide “significant protection”, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday, Reuters reported.
According the report the Omicron variant first detected in South Africa and Hong Kong last month has now been reported by 77 countries and is probably present in most worldwide, but should not be dismissed as “mild”, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.
“Omicron is spreading at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant,” Tedros told an online briefing. “Even if Omicron does cause less severe disease, the sheer number of cases could once again overwhelm unprepared health systems.”
“Evolving evidence suggests a small decline in the effectiveness of vaccines against severe disease and death, and a decline in preventing mild disease or infection,” he said without giving specifics.
Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine has been less effective in South Africa at keeping people infected with the virus out of hospital since the Omicron variant emerged last month, a real-world study published on Tuesday showed, read the report.
Mike Ryan, WHO’s emergencies director, said that the vaccines are not failing and do provide significant protection against severe disease and death.
“The question is how much protection are the current vaccines that we are using, which are currently life-saving against all the variants, and to what extent do we lose any protection against severe illness and death against Omicron. The data is pointing towards there being significant protection.”
Ryan said the peak of this wave of infections remains “a number of weeks” away given the very rapid spread of the Omicron variant, which has outpaced the dominant global strain Delta.
According to Reuters vaccine booster shots can play a role in curbing the spread of COVID-19 as long as people most in need of protection also get access to jabs, Tedros said.
“It’s a question of prioritisation. The order matters. Giving boosters to groups at low risk of severe disease or death simply endangers the lives of those at high risk who are still waiting for their primary doses because of supply constraints.
“On the other hand, giving additional doses to people at high risk can save more lives than giving primary doses to those at low risk,” he said.
Tedros noted that the emergence of Omicron had prompted some countries to roll out COVID-19 booster programmes for their entire adult populations, even while researchers lack evidence for the efficacy of boosters against this variant.
“WHO is concerned that such programmes will repeat the vaccine hoarding we saw this year, and exacerbate inequity,” he said.
