UNSC Meeting on Afghanistan Will Be Held Tomorrow

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will convene a high-level debate tomorrow in New York to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

The U.S. ambassador to Kabul John R. Bass has expressed optimism over the UNSC meeting on Afghanistan and hopes additional opportunities for governments to understand the country’s situation.

“We look forward to the continued discussion of this topic tomorrow in New York in the special session of the security council. That is an additional opportunity for governments to better understand the current conditions and to think carefully that how they can contribute to achieving additional success,” said Ambassador John Bass at his first press conference in Kabul.

The Afghan government is said to believe that the improvement of security situation relates to Pakistan’s cooperation to cut ties with the terrorist groups.

“The Pakistani government had nothing positive about the peace in Afghanistan and the region. The Afghan government has submitted the UNSC officials the list of terrorist hideouts and activities in Pakistan and called for cooperation,” said Muhammad Radmanish, deputy spokesman of the Ministry of Defense.

Recently, the U.N. Security Council officials have made a lightening visit to Afghanistan, met with the National Unity Government officials and had a look over the situation in the country.

The council members reiterated their support for the government’s reform initiatives, in particular to counter corruption and accelerate regional cooperation.

The visit came ahead of the Kabul Process meeting scheduled for February, where the government is expected to present its strategy for reaching a settlement with the armed opposition.