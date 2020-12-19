Featured
UNSC extends mandate of team monitoring Taliban-related sanctions
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday took the decision to extend for 12 months the mandate of the team monitoring sanctions against individuals and entities associated with the Taliban and emphasized its serious concerns about ongoing violence in Afghanistan.
The 15-member Council unanimously adopted Resolution 2557 (2020) and directed the Monitoring Team to gather information on instances of non-compliance with the measures and to facilitate, upon request by Member States, capacity-building assistance.
In a statement issued by the UNSC, the Council welcomed recent efforts by the Afghan government and the Taliban in facilitating intra-Afghan negotiations and highlighted the importance of ensuring that the Monitoring Team receives the necessary administrative and substantive support to effectively fulfill its mandate in a safe and timely manner.
This comes after Afghanistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Adela Raz addressed the Security Council briefing on the situation in Afghanistan on Thursday and said the work of the Monitoring Team assisting the 1988 Afghanistan Sanctions Committee is invaluable in tracking the Taliban’s activities, especially in overseeing the fulfillment of their commitments for peace, including their pledge to end all relations with al-Qaeda and other terrorist groups.
“We need to make sure that these commitments are reflected in the Taliban’s actions and that the Taliban are not engaged in any terrorist activity and are not working with or supporting any international terrorist group,” she said.
Raz stated however that reports from Afghan security and intelligence agencies, and the Monitoring Team state otherwise.
“The Taliban have increased their levels of violence and continued their relationship with international terrorist groups. As such, any leniency and flexibility on the sanctions against the Taliban, without real progress and reciprocity from them, will be counterproductive and detrimental to the peace negotiations,” she said.
Raz noted that as clearly outlined in the Secretary-General’s report, the security situation in Afghanistan remains highly volatile for civilians. Despite progress towards peace, the situation is indeed “worsening”.
The Report of the Secretary-General notes 10,439 security-related incidents during the reporting period, representing an 18 percent increase against the same period in 2019.
Raz said it must further be stressed that “anti-government” elements conducted 92 percent of all security-related incidents and 95 percent of armed clashes.
“The Taliban are engaging in targeted killings, attacks against public infrastructure such as schools, hospitals and bridges and have deliberately used people as human shields – actions that are in clear violation of international humanitarian and human rights law. This is unacceptable and reinforces the urgency of the government’s call and Secretary General’s call, for a comprehensive and immediate ceasefire,” she said.
Featured
Macron self-isolates after testing positive for COVID-19
French President Emmanuel Macron has been tested positive for Covid-19, the Elysee Palace said in a statement on Thursday.
“The President of the Republic has been diagnosed positive for Covid-19 today. This diagnosis was established following an RTPCR test performed as soon as the first symptoms appeared,” the statement said.
According to the statement, Macron would be self-isolated for the next week.
“In accordance with the health instructions in force applicable to all, the President of the Republic [of France] will isolate himself for 7 days. He will continue to work and carry out his activities remotely,” the statement read.
Earlier this week, France eased restrictions imposed to battle the second wave of the Covid-19 despite infection rates remaining high, the French AFP News Agency reported.
According to the report, over 17,000 new cases were registered on Wednesday, raising concerns ahead of the Christmas holidays.
At least 2,465,126 people in France have contracted the virus since the beginning of the pandemic. So far, 59,472 people have died in France of the virus and 186,004 others have recovered.
Featured
Qureshi meets with Taliban, calls for reduction in violence
Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Wednesday that all parties involved in the peace process should fulfill their responsibilities.
Addressing a press conference following a meeting with the Taliban delegation led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Baradar in Islamabad, Qureshi stated: “If all burden were put on the shoulders of Taliban it would be unrealistic.”
Qureshi said the Taliban has “shared their point of views on why and how violence continues.”
“Our demand is that there must be a reduction [in violence] and this reduction could move toward a ceasefire,” he said.
“For a strong Afghanistan, a comprehensive and inclusive settlement is needed,” he noted.
Qureshi also urged the international community to continue its support for the infrastructural and economic development of Afghanistan.
“International community cannot breach its commitments; if they want to witness a strong and sustainable Afghanistan they must fulfill their commitments. And they should continue their responsibilities for reconstruction and economic development of Afghanistan,” Qureshi stated.
Meanwhile, the Pakistani official said that in the meeting with the Taliban, “they (Taliban) acknowledged that continuing conflict is neither in their favor nor in the favor of Afghanistan.”
The Taliban delegation is in Pakistan on a three-day visit following the announcement last week that the peace talks teams were taking a three-week break. The Talks are expected to resume on January 5 next year in Doha.
“The visit of Taliban Political Commission delegation is part of Pakistan’s policy to reach out to key Afghan parties in the Afghan peace process with a view to facilitating the Intra-Afghan Negotiations, that commenced in Doha on 12 September 2020,” Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement earlier Wednesday.
“Pakistan will continue to support an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political settlement for durable peace, stability, and prosperity in Afghanistan and the region,” the statement read.
The delegation is expected to meet with Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan as well.
Featured
Afghanistan and Pakistan to work together to fight polio
Pakistan and Afghanistan will further strengthen cross-border cooperation next year by synchronizing campaigns to fight the polio virus.
According to Pakistan’s Polio Eradication Program, this was decided during a video conference on Tuesday between polio eradication teams in Afghanistan and in Pakistan.
The polio eradication teams of both countries agreed to continue sharing information and the synchronization of campaign dates in 2021 to tackle poliovirus transmission effectively, a statement issued by the Polio Eradication Program read.
“With intertwined communities and massive population movements between Pakistan and Afghanistan continued alignment of the vaccination schedule of both countries is critical to stop transmission of the virus,” the organization stated.
Rana Safdar, the Coordinator of the National Emergency Operations Centre of the Pakistan Polio Eradication Program and EPI meanwhile said: “Pakistan and Afghanistan are committed to working together as one team to tackle the polio virus transmission.
“Historically such cooperation has played a major role in reducing the number of polio cases, and we are eager to maintain it,” he said.
Following up on Tuesday from the last meeting held in September, the teams analyzed challenges and opportunities and further agreed to notify each other on polio eradication progress and coordination.
Pakistan Polio Eradication Program said in the statement that such cross-border cooperation has been contributing significantly to improve both countries’ capacity to track the polio virus and vaccinate susceptible children, especially amongst mobile populations who frequently travel across the Pakistan-Afghanistan border.
Pakistan and Afghanistan are currently the only two countries in the world that continue to report polio cases.
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in both countries, polio eradication campaigns and vaccinations at permanent transit points and cross border vaccination sites were suspended in both countries until August.
