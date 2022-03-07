Latest News
UN’s $32 million cash package arrives in Kabul
Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s Central Bank, has announced that the 17th cash delivery from the United Nations to Afghanistan, of $32 million, arrived in Kabul on Sunday.
This brings the total amount of cash to $540 million that has been delivered to the country and handed over to Afghanistan’s International Bank (AIB).
Da Afghanistan Bank has welcomed the cash delivery to Afghanistan and asked the United Nations to help them in interacting with regional and world countries.
Following the collapse of the previous regime, the lack of cash resulted in a serious economic crisis which brought the country’s banking system to a halt.
Da Afghanistan Bank also called on the international community to cooperate with Afghanistan to create the necessary banking facilities.
IEA seeks foreign aid for Afghan media outlets
The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) is seeking foreign aid to support media outlets in the country, its spokesman said on Sunday.
Zabihullah Mujahid, a spokesman for the IEA, said that it has received some assurances in this regard from the international community.
“There are some groups in the world that provide assistance. We will try to attract through legitimate means donors who worked for capacity building and funding of journalists,” Mujahid said.
Meanwhile, the Ministry of Information and Culture has expressed hope that business and development activities will increase next year, and so will commercial opportunities for the media.
Several media outlets have been shut down due to economic problems in recent months, including two radio stations in the last couple of weeks.
Media advocacy groups have been calling on the government and aid organizations to support Afghanistan media so that gains in this sector are preserved.
“We ask the international organizations to take effective steps to resolve media problems and prevent the closure of radio and television stations. They should seriously address the economic challenges of the media,” said Masroor Lutfi, a spokesman for Afghanistan’s National Journalists Union.
Afghan schools to be segregated by gender
Afghanistan’s education ministry is planning to segregate schools by gender, officials said on Sunday.
There will be schools only for boys and there will be schools only for girls, according to officials.
In areas where it is not possible to have separate schools for girls and boys, they will go to the same school at different times, authorities said.
“The Ministry of Education has submitted the proposal to the prime minister [for approval]. The proposal has three parts and it will be implemented very easily,” said Aziz Ahmad Rayan, a spokesman for the ministry.
Most secondary schools for girls were shut after the Islamic Emirate took over in August. IEA has said that all girls will be allowed to go to school from the start of the new school year, which starts later this month.
“The Ministry of Education should make efforts for improving the quality of education and skills of the academic cadres, because the competition is happening in the area of education,” said Ajmir Shah, a student.
“Girls should be allowed to go to schools. It is not the time to remain silent. They should not make our life dark. They should also reconsider the facilities,” said Sahar, another student.
Afghanistan’s education system has been devastated by more than three decades of conflict and an estimated 3.7 million children are out-of-school in the country.
IRC urges world not to neglect Afghanistan amid Ukraine crisis
As the world’s attention shifts to the conflict and displacement crisis in Ukraine, the International Rescue Committee (IRC) has called on the world not to neglect Afghanistan.
In a statement issued Friday, IRC said that the international community should seize the opportunity in Afghanistan to prevent famine and save lives.
As a donor conference is expected to be held later this month, IRC called for continued attention, a scale up of life saving humanitarian aid, and policy changes to alleviate the economic crisis that is “tipping the scale towards preventable death and suffering.”
Amanda Catanzano, Vice President of Policy and Advocacy at the IRC, welcomed World Bank board’s decision to provide $1 billion from the Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund to UN agencies and aid organizations operating in the country. She also welcomed the US government’s recent action to clarify the limits of US sanctions and provide a new license to authorize commercial and financial activity in Afghanistan.
“We urge the international community to build on this momentum – these welcome policy moves should be the beginning not the end. After six months of uncertainty for Afghans, these decisions represent vital action and recognition that Afghans need more than short-term emergency aid. The IRC has 3,000 staff members working across Afghanistan. Our staff see how the situation for ordinary Afghans worsens with every day that goes by without action.”
IRC said funding needs for the humanitarian response in Afghanistan have more than tripled since last year yet the response lacks 87 percent of the funding required.
According to the committee, a top priority should be charting forward a path for engagement in the economic crisis in Afghanistan, including a plan for supporting technical capacity at the central bank and a roadmap for releasing frozen Afghan assets, to ensure Afghans are not facing an even worse humanitarian catastrophe next year.
