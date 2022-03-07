UN’s $32 million cash package arrives in Kabul

(Last Updated On: March 7, 2022)

Da Afghanistan Bank, Afghanistan’s Central Bank, has announced that the 17th cash delivery from the United Nations to Afghanistan, of $32 million, arrived in Kabul on Sunday.

This brings the total amount of cash to $540 million that has been delivered to the country and handed over to Afghanistan’s International Bank (AIB).

Da Afghanistan Bank has welcomed the cash delivery to Afghanistan and asked the United Nations to help them in interacting with regional and world countries.

Following the collapse of the previous regime, the lack of cash resulted in a serious economic crisis which brought the country’s banking system to a halt.

Da Afghanistan Bank also called on the international community to cooperate with Afghanistan to create the necessary banking facilities.