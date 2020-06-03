Business
Unprecedented growth in watermelon harvest – Farah
This year, more than 789,000 tons of watermelon will be harvested in Farah province.
The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock said that the figure is up 6 percent compared to that of last year.
Officials at the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock say that this year’s watermelon harvest in Farah province will be 789,400 metric tons. According to the officials, about 19,000 hectares of land have been cultivated for watermelon in Farah province this year.
Meanwhile, a number of farmers in Farah province are worried about the lack of markets for the watermelon products.
They say that if there is no market, their products will be wasted.
This comes as a number of farmers in the province say that if the government doesn’t support the marketing of watermelon products in this province, their products will be destroyed this year.
Officials in the Chamber of Commerce and Investment have criticized the government, saying that the Ministry of Commerce should have previously marketed domestic products.
According to them, the government’s negligence will discourage farmers from producing crops.
They say South Asian countries are the best market for watermelon, but claim that Pakistan has blocked the export of the product to a number of countries.
Covid-19 impacts; Afghanistan’s exports on hold
Afghanistan’s exports to other countries have been stalled due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus and no alternatives have been considered yet.
The Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI) blames the government for failing to remove hurdles in Afghanistan’s exports, saying that the private sector will lose millions of dollars if trade with neighboring countries does not resume.
Officials in ACCI say that trade routes with neighboring countries have been blocked since the outbreak of the coronavirus, and the government has failed to find alternatives.
On the other hand, experts attribute the lack of work capacity in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan to the decline in exports to other countries.
“Officials at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Afghanistan have failed to come up with a basic plan for exports and investment in the country,” experts say.
With the outbreak of the Coronavirus in the country, a number of countries, including Iran and Pakistan, have closed their borders with Afghanistan.
In addition to the cessation of Afghanistan’s exports, this act sparked prices to rise domestically.
Meanwhile, experts and traders believe that the government should look for alternative ways to keep the drift of export and import alive.
Da Afghanistan Bank sees increase in gross reserves
The gross domestic product (GDP) of the central bank of Afghanistan, Da Afghanistan Bank, has reached more than $9 billion for the first time.
Officials at the bank said that although the global aid to Afghanistan has declined, they have succeeded to increase the bank’s reserves.
Economists also underline that the central bank’s efforts will lure global funds.
The bank’s authority has stated that they have, for the first time, been able to increase the GDP to over $9 billion.
According to them, last year about AFN22 billion was deposited in the government reserves through investments in foreign financial institutions.
Although the Coronavirus pandemic has devalued Afghan currency against the dollar, the authority is pushing for effective programs to keep the value of the currency afloat, they said.
Welcoming the strengthening of the gross reserves of DAB, experts say that the central bank’s efforts would attract global funds for good.
Afghanistan to transit trade via Pakistan’s Gwadar port
The Afghanistan–Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) enables Afghanistan to transit trade through Pakistan’s Gwadar port under the OPTA agreement.
The Ministry of Industry and Commerce says that Afghanistan is trying to improve its economic relations with all neighboring countries and the region, pointing at the Pakistani port of Gwadar as the closest and cheapest transit route for Afghanistan’s trade.
In the meantime, the Pakistani Prime Minister’s senior advisor of economy, Abdul Razzaq Daud, has said that trade with Afghanistan is set to begin through the Gwadar port, starting with 16,000 tons of fertilizer to be shipped to Afghanistan.
In addition, the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment considers the Gwadar port as less expensive than any others; however, it criticizes that the neighboring countries are not honest enough in their economic relations with Afghanistan.
On the other hand, experts point out that if Pakistan complies with international economic and transit laws, Afghan traders will be able to import and export goods via Gwadar port at lower costs.
This comes as economic relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan have been often strained due to political tensions, and the country has severally closed its ports to Afghan traders.
