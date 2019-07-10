Unknown Gunmen Shot Dead Two Prosecutors in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: July 10, 2019)

Two employees of the prosecutor’s office of Nangarhar were killed in an attack by unknown gunmen in the provincial capital, Jalalabad city, a local official confirmed.

The incident has taken place at Roshan Mena area in PD4 of Jalalabad city at around 7 am on Wednesday.

Attaullah Khogyani, a spokesman for the provincial governor told Ariana News that two prosecution directors were shot dead and the perpetrators have fled the area.

According to him, police have started the investigations to find out who the attackers were and what the motive behind the attack was.

No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.