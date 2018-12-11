Unknown Gunmen Kill Four Members of A Single Family in Baghlan

(Last Updated On: December 11, 2018)

Unknown armed men have killed four members of a single in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan, local authorities said.

According to local officials, the incident took place on Tuesday at around 02:00 a.m. in Baghlan-i-Markazi district of the province.

Authorities in Baghlan-i-Markazi hospital said that they have received dead bodies of one man, two women and a daughter of the family.

The provincial police chief Ikramuddin Sare, did not comment in this regard. But he reported of a similar incident in the province in which a son has killed his mother in Pul-e-Khumri City via ax.

Local authorities described both incidents as domestic violence.

The provincial governor, meanwhile, said that investigation is underway and that soon they will arrest the perpetrators of the incident.