Unknown Gunmen Burn Mosque in Logar

Unidentified gunmen set fire to a mosque in Logar Province late on Wednesday, a local official said.

Hasib Stanekzai, the head of Provincial Council in Logar Province, told Ariana News that the incident occurred in the Qala-e-Qazi area of the Baraki Barak District.

The fire resulted in the partial destruction of the Mosque, Mr. Stanekzai said.

In addition Mr. Stanekzai reported that several copies of the Holy Quran were burned as well.

The motive behind the incident remains unclear and local police have not commented on the incident.

Incidents of arson at Mosques have been prevalent in Baghlan and Ghazni provinces.