Unknown Gunmen Assassinate a Prosecutor in Ghor Province

(Last Updated On: October 13, 2019)

Unknown gunmen have killed a prosecutor and his brother in Ghor province of Afghanistan late on Sunday, local security officials said.

The incident has taken place while the government official was on his way between Firoz Koh and Bahari village.

The prosecutor was identified as Abdul Momin Nusrat who was a member of the provincial AGO directorate office in Ghor province.

An employee of the provincial education directorate was also injured in the incident.

Immediately there was no claim of responsibility for the incident.