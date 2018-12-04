Unknown Gunmen Abduct Head of a Private TV in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: December 4, 2018)

Engineer Zalmay, the head of a private TV network has been kidnapped by unknown gunmen in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar, an official said on Tuesday.

Provincial governor spokesman Attaullah Khogyani told Ariana News that Engineer Zalmay, the Head of Enakas Radio and Television Network abducted in PD4 of Jalalabad city while he was on his way from office to home.

According to the official, the armed men have killed his driver after stopping his vehicle.

Mr. Zalmay was in charge of the National Radio and Television of Nangarhar, the state-run network, before the establishment of his private channel.

Nangarhar is among the volatile provinces in east of Afghanistan where both Taliban and Daesh insurgent groups are actively operating in a number of its districts.