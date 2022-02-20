Latest News
University professors condemn Biden for decision to use Afghan assets
A number of professors from Afghan universities came together on Saturday and condemned US President Joe Biden’s decision to use some of Afghanistan’s frozen foreign reserves to pay victims of the 9/11 attacks.
The professors accused the United States of trying to cause the collapse of Afghanistan’s economy.
They in turn called on the international community to put pressure on the US to hand the assets back to Afghanistan.
“First the US wanted to destroy Afghanistan through division. Now it wants the economy to collapse by allocating Afghan funds to 9/11 attack [victims],” said Najibullah Amarkhiel, a professor.
They added that Biden’s decision will destablize Afghanistan’s already fragile economy.
“US decision contradicts human, and legal principles. It is cruel,” said Mohammad Akbar Mir, another professor.
According to the professors, the US should compensate Afghans for crimes it committed in Afghanistan.
“The US left behind a political and economic crisis. The US left division in Afghanistan, and destroyed Afghanistan’s economy,” said Habibullah Hamid, a professor.
“The US decision is unjust, illegal, and inhuman. Afghans were not involved in the [9/11] attacks,” said Nomanudin Nayebkhil, another professor.
This comes after Biden last week announced he was splitting $7 billion of Afghanistan’s frozen reserves. He said $3.5 billion would go to 9/11 victims and another $3.5 billion for humanitarian aid.
Latest News
Scholars says no one needs to travel abroad for religious studies
Nangarhar scholars and officials say there are good religious scholars and Madrasas in Afghanistan and there is no need for Afghans to go abroad for religious studies.
Religious scholars on Saturday attended graduation events of students at private schools.
As part of the government’s efforts to establish religious schools, a series of examinations for primary and secondary school graduates have been launched in Nangarhar under the auspices of the Department of Education. Government officials say 215 people, including women, took the test, which lasted six days.
Religious professors and scholars say that many schools have been built in the country recently and are approaching self-sufficiency in this regard, adding that there are strong religious scholars and schools in Afghanistan and there is no need for anyone to study abroad.
“All over Afghanistan, we have Ulema; people come from outside and meet with them and even invite them to India, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, where our Ulema share their knowledge,” Sheikh al-Hadith Nawid Ahmad Kakar, the head of a religious school said.
Participants are happy to take the exam and call on the Islamic Emirate (IE) to pay more attention to religious schools.
“The exam process is very transparent and smooth,” said Firoz Khan, a student.
“Our request to the Islamic Emirate is to pay attention to Madrasas as they have paid attention to schools and universities, so that people do not go abroad,” said Mohammadagul, another participant.
However, there are still a large number of students studying religious sciences in Pakistan and other countries. However there have been calls for government to improve the standard of education so that students can study at home and not abroad.
Latest News
Iranian FM, UN chief call for inclusive government in Afghanistan
Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Saturday emphasized the need to continue providing humanitarian aid to Afghanistan but also stressed the need for an all-inclusive government in the country.
Amirabdollahian and Guterres met on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Saturday and discussed a number of issues including the situation in Afghanistan.
The Iranian foreign minister raised the issue of the continuation of immigrants from Afghanistan into Iran and the country being at risk of the expansion of terrorism, increasing displacement, and drug trafficking.
He also emphasized the need for the UN to strengthen aid services to Afghanistan’s neighboring countries, especially Iran.
The UN chief, also stated that the government in Afghanistan should be all-inclusive.
Guterres emphasized the necessity of helping Afghanistan’s economy and preventing the country from collapsing economically which he said will have consequences for the region and the world.
Addressing the Munich Security Conference on Friday, Guterres said the risks of terrorist spillover out of Afghanistan show how adept they are at exploiting “power vacuums” and subverting “fragile” states.
Voicing concern over the threat of global terror looming around the world, Guterres said the world has “unfortunately” grown even more complex and dangerous due to geopolitical divides that have continued to grow and deepen.
“In Syria, Daesh is using children as human shields. Al-Qaida and its affiliates are regaining great power to cause harm. The risks of terrorist spillover out of Afghanistan, as well as the alarming spread of terrorism in some African countries show how adept terrorists are at exploiting power vacuums and subverting fragile states,” he said.
Health
Measles outbreak kills 157 children in Badakhshan
More than 150 children died following the outbreak of measles in northeastern Badakhshan province, local officials said Friday.
According to the official, 117 children in the Kuf Ab district and 40 others in Darwazi Bala (Nusay) district died of measles in the past few days.
“At least 117 children died from measles diseases in 22 villages of [ Kuf Ab district],” a member of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) told Ariana News.
Most of the children who died were living in areas with no access to health services.
Provincial officials, meanwhile, have sent health teams and medicine to help local health workers to contain the outbreak.
Provincial Governor Deputy Mawlawi Nisar Ahmad Ahmadi stated that a health facility will be built for both Kuf Ab and Darwazi Bala districts early next year.
“People are dealing with too many problems here; I raised health services including building a hospital here to the health officials from the Center and Agha Khan who visited Badakhshan province; In spring the hospital would be inaugurated in order to resolve issues of the people here,” Ahmadi said.
Qari Nazir, Head of Badakhshan Public Health Directorate, said: “[We brought] 48 medicine boxes including injections and medical kits for 90,000 to 100,000 people.”
