University professors condemn Biden for decision to use Afghan assets

(Last Updated On: February 20, 2022)

A number of professors from Afghan universities came together on Saturday and condemned US President Joe Biden’s decision to use some of Afghanistan’s frozen foreign reserves to pay victims of the 9/11 attacks.

The professors accused the United States of trying to cause the collapse of Afghanistan’s economy.

They in turn called on the international community to put pressure on the US to hand the assets back to Afghanistan.

“First the US wanted to destroy Afghanistan through division. Now it wants the economy to collapse by allocating Afghan funds to 9/11 attack [victims],” said Najibullah Amarkhiel, a professor.

They added that Biden’s decision will destablize Afghanistan’s already fragile economy.

“US decision contradicts human, and legal principles. It is cruel,” said Mohammad Akbar Mir, another professor.

According to the professors, the US should compensate Afghans for crimes it committed in Afghanistan.

“The US left behind a political and economic crisis. The US left division in Afghanistan, and destroyed Afghanistan’s economy,” said Habibullah Hamid, a professor.

“The US decision is unjust, illegal, and inhuman. Afghans were not involved in the [9/11] attacks,” said Nomanudin Nayebkhil, another professor.

This comes after Biden last week announced he was splitting $7 billion of Afghanistan’s frozen reserves. He said $3.5 billion would go to 9/11 victims and another $3.5 billion for humanitarian aid.