Universities to reopen Wednesday as COVID-19 infection rate drops
Afghanistan’s universities are set to reopen on Wednesday after having closed four months ago due to the spread of COVID-19.
Addressing a press conference on Tuesday in Kabul, Presidential Spokesman Sediq Sediqqi said cabinet decided to allow universities to reopen on Wednesday, noting students and lecturers must adhere to precautionary measures and health guidelines at all times.
“The plan proposed by the Ministry of Higher Education is finalized, and tomorrow, the universities will reopen observing the health instructions,” said Sediqqi.
Sediqqi added that all schools remain closed until further notice.
He also said cabinet has asked the Ministry of Education to present a new plan to them at the next cabinet meeting.
The Ministry of Public Health insists on a gradual reopening of schools and universities.
Students, meanwhile, are optimistic about the reopening of universities saying that the MoHE should closely monitor the health status of students and staff at universities.
This comes after only 36 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours – a significant drop against the daily tally so far.
Massive explosion rocks port area in Lebanon’s capital Beirut
A massive explosion rocked Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, Tuesday, injuring many people as glass shattered and balconies collapsed from the impact, Reuters reported.
Lebanon’s state news agency NNA and two security sources said the blast had occurred in the port area where there are warehouses housing explosives. It was not immediately clear what caused the blast or what kind of explosives were in the warehouses.
“I saw a fireball and smoke billowing over Beirut. People were screaming and running, bleeding. Balconies were blown off buildings. Glass in high-rise buildings shattered and fell to the street,” a witness told Reuters.
Local broadcaster LBC quoted the health minister as saying there was a “very high number” of injures and a large amount of damage. Al Mayadeen television said hundreds were wounded.
Another witness told Reuters that she saw heavy grey smoke near the port area and then heard an explosion and saw flames of fire and black smoke: “All the downtown area windows are smashed and there are wounded people walking around. It is total chaos.”
