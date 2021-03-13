Latest News
United Nations ready to mediate the Afghan peace process
The United Nations has announced that it was ready to participate in the mediation of the Afghan peace process.
Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General stated in his daily briefing on Friday that the UN stands “ready to uh to assist the parties as requested our role must and will always be in support of the Afghan people must be agreeable to the parties in the conflict,”
The UN official’s comments come after the US secretary of state, Antony Blinken, said in a letter to the Afghan leaders that a meeting facilitated by the UN will be hosted in Turkey to discuss the Afghan peace process.
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, meanwhile, said Friday that Turkey is ready to host an Afghan peace conference in Istanbul in April.
Stéphane Dujarric stated: “The secretary-general and others have been in touch with the Americans, the Russians, and the Qataris and the Turks and many other parties.”
“There is a positive momentum from the international community in terms of coordination and moving forward on helping the afghan parties find peace for the sake of the people of Afghanistan,” Dujarric said.
“We are continuing our discussions and we will do whatever we can to support and do what is requested of us within the framework I have already spoken about,” Dujarric added.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a phone conversation with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Sunday to discuss Afghanistan.
“On Afghanistan, Secretary Blinken thanked Secretary-General Guterres for his commitment to helping advance talks on a just and durable political settlement and permanent and comprehensive ceasefire,” US State Department said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Russia has also planned to hold a conference on the Afghan peace process in Moscow on March 18.
Russian Special for Afghanistan Zamir Kabulov said last week that Russia had invited the United States, China, Pakistan, representatives of the Afghan government and the Taliban group (outlawed in Russia), as well as Afghan political figures, to Moscow for consultations on a peaceful settlement in Afghanistan.
Kabulove stated that all participants have confirmed to attend the peace summit.
Russian FM Sergey Lavrov regarding the conference stated: “We are genuinely interested in bringing an end to the Afghan tragedy as soon as possible.”
“We are not competing with Qatar or any other country in this regard. We have not adopted a stance that could become a bone of contention. As you are aware, before the Doha process, there was the Istanbul process and the Moscow format, and no one ever thought of reproaching our Qatari friends for stealing the show,” Lavrov said.
Latest News
Death toll in Herat car bomb climbs to 8
The death toll in a deadly car bomb attack in Herat city rose to eight, the Interior Ministry (MoI) confirmed early Saturday morning.
The MoI said that an explosive-laden vehicle detonated in PD14 of the city on Friday night.
At least eight people – including a policeman, three children, two women, and two men were killed in the blast.
According to the MoI, at least 54 people including 47 civilians were also wounded in the explosion.
Tariq Arian, a spokesman for the MoI said in a tweet that as many as 14 houses were damaged in the blast.
No group has claimed responsibility for the attack so far.
Latest News
UNSC calls for immediate end to alarming targeted attacks in Afghanistan
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in a statement condemned in the strongest terms the alarming number of attacks deliberately targeting civilians in Afghanistan.
“These heinous attacks have targeted civil servants, the judiciary, the media, health-care and humanitarian workers, including women in prominent positions, those who protect and promote human rights, and ethnic and religious minorities,” the UNSC said.
The UNSC also expressed its deep concern regarding the increase of these targeted attacks in the months following the start of the Afghanistan peace negotiations on September 12, 2020.
The members of the UNSC called for an immediate end to these targeted attacks and stressed the urgent and imperative need to bring the perpetrators to justice.
The organization recalled that all parties must respect their obligations under international humanitarian law in all circumstances, including those related to the protection of civilians.
“They (members of the UNSC) underlined that deliberate attacks targeting civilians may constitute war crimes,” the statement read.
“The members of the Security Council recognized that a sustainable peace can be achieved only through a comprehensive and inclusive Afghan-led, Afghan-owned peace process that aims at a permanent and comprehensive ceasefire, as well as an inclusive political settlement to end the conflict in Afghanistan,” the statement said.
The UNSC stressed the need for full, equal, and meaningful participation of women in this regard.
The members of the Security Council strongly encouraged parties to the negotiations to pursue confidence-building measures, including reductions in violence, and to continue to engage in good faith.
The members of the Security Council also expressed their deep concerns about the threat posed by terrorism to Afghanistan and the region.
Meanwhile, the Chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, Abdullah Abdullah welcomed the UNSC’s statement “unanimously condemning the targeted attacks against civilians in Afghanistan, calls for the acceleration of the peace talks, & an immediate end to violence.”
The statement comes as the targeted attacks against civilians, social activists, media workers, government employees, and members of the security forces have increased in recent months.
Latest News
Heavy explosion rocks Herat
A car bomb blast rattled Herat city on Friday evening, local officials confirmed.
According to the officials, an explosive-loaded vehicle detonated in PD14 of the city.
Mohammad Rafiq Sherzai, a spokesperson for the Public Health Department, stated that at least one person was killed, and 23 people – including two security personnel and 21 civilians – were wounded in the explosion.
According to Sherzai, five women were among the wounded individuals.
The Interior Ministry said that 26 people were injured in the blast.
Immediately no group has claimed responsibility for the blast.
The Interior Ministry’s Spokesman, Tariq Arian, however, blamed the Taliban for the attack.
