Unidentified Gunmen Injured a Political Activist in Kabul

(Last Updated On: October 31, 2019)

A political activist was wounded in an attack by unidentified gunmen in the capital Kabul on Wednesday evening.

Hassan Haqyar who is also a commentator on peace affairs was attacked near Pul-e-Artal area in the heart of the City when he was going toward his home last night.

He was taken to the emergency hospital in Kabul after being shot in his leg.

On Thursday, Mr. Haqyar was discharged from the hospital.

He told Ariana News that he do not has personnel enmity with anyone.

Haqyar said the attack has been carried out by the “enemies of freedom of speech”.

In addition, he vowed to continue to his activities in the future.

“I will work for peace and brotherhood in Afghanistan. I will fight against prejudice and hatred,” Haqyar told Ariana News.

Immediately, Kabul police denied to make a comment about the attack.

In a statement, Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah’s office condemned the attack, saying every citizen has the right to free speech.