UNICEF welcomes move to reopen schools but concerned about girls

The United Nations Children’s Fund has welcomed the move to reopen secondary schools in Afghanistan, but stressed that girls must not be left out

UNICEF has welcomed news that secondary schools in Afghanistan will reopen on Saturday after closing down for months due to COVID-19.

“We are deeply worried, however, that many girls may not be allowed back at this time,” said UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore in a statement.

She said it is critical for all girls to resume their education and that female teachers need to resume work.

On Friday the Islamic Emirate announced that secondary school classes for boys in grades seven to 12 would resume on Saturday.

“All male teachers and students should attend their educational institutions,” the Islamic Emirate’s statement said.

The future of girls and female teachers was not however addressed.