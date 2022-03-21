Latest News
UNICEF urges Afghan families to send their children to school
Marking the first day of the Persian New Year, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday called on Afghan families to send their children to school.
“Prior to the opening of schools on Wednesday this week (23rd March, first day of the educational year), UNICEF Afghanistan, is urging parents to prepare all eligible children for the new school year across Afghanistan,” UNICEF tweeted.
The comment comes after four children, all boys were killed in the Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar Province, on Sunday, when an explosive remnant of war was detonated, UNICEF said in a statement.
According to media reports, the children were playing with mortar shells when one exploded.
“This brings the total verified number of children killed and injured to 294 by explosive remnants of war and landmines in the last 7 months alone. The real figure is thought to be much higher, read the statement.
“UNICEF urges all relevant parties in Afghanistan to step up their efforts to clear areas contaminated by weapons and protect children at all times.”
The start of the new year is a critical period for Afghanistan as schools and colleges re-open after the winter break.
UNAMA meanwhile said it was continuing discussions with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on higher education and has stressed the importance of equal access to quality education for all and for academic freedom.
Interior Ministry begins issuing licenses for guns, armored vehicles
Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry has begun issuing licenses for weapons and armored vehicles, officials confirmed Monday.
Interior Ministry officials said although security has improved in Afghanistan in recent months, people who feel threatened can apply for a weapons license and for a license to use an armored vehicle.
“Citizens can take advantage of any rights they are entitled to, and based on the procedure that is in place, citizens who feel threatened can get licenses,” said Zainullah Abir, chief of staff of the ministry.
Officials said that businessmen, private institutions, and any other entity that needs to carry weapons or use armored vehicles should visit the ministry and get the required documents.
“Anyone who wants to get a license can do so by paying a small fee, and the process will be carried out based on procedure,” said Shamsuddin Mansoor, a ministry adviser.
Atiqullah Haqani, head of the services department of the Interior Ministry, said that providing services is the duty of the government, and said he is sure the process of issuing weapons licenses will go well.
Military experts also believe that issuing licenses should help prevent people from holding on to illegal arms and committing crimes.
“The government should have learned a lesson from the past, and it should issue licenses based on a good plan,” said Samar Sadat, a military expert.
“We should make sure that there will be no violations in the process in order to avoid armed robberies,” said Sarwar Niazi, another military expert.
This step comes amid government’s house-to-house search campaign where stolen and illegal weapons have been seized across the country.
Pakistan’s PM calls for active engagement with IEA’s government
Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that after 40 years of war, Afghanistan has a real chance of attaining peace and security and that members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) must act to prevent a crisis in the country.
In an article for Arab News, Imran Khan said: “After 40 years, there is a real opportunity to restore peace and security in Afghanistan and the region.
“We must act collectively to avert a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse in Afghanistan, and engage actively with the Afghan authorities to promote human rights, especially women’s rights, encourage greater inclusivity, and develop effective strategies to eliminate the terrorist threat from the country.”
Imran Khan’s came in the run up to the 48th Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC which starts in Islamabad on Tuesday.
Foreign Ministers and high-level dignitaries from OIC Member and Observer States will attend the session, including China’s State Councilor and Foreign Minister, Wang Yi.
Senior officials from non-OIC countries, senior representatives from the United Nations, regional and international organizations, including the Arab League and the Gulf Cooperation Council will also participate.
Imran Khan will deliver the keynote address at the Inaugural Session on Tuesday, and Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will chair the Council of Foreign Ministers.
The conference will look at reaffirming the long- standing solidarity and support of its members with the people of Palestine and Jammu and Kashmir; it will reiterate its resolve to combat rising Islamophobia, and discuss strategies to counter the effects of climate change, vaccine inequity and erosion in progress towards the Sustainable Development Goals.
The Ministerial meeting will also reassess the decisions taken at the Extraordinary Session of the OIC meeting held in Islamabad in December last year to address the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
UN chief sends out Nowruz greetings
UN Secretary-General António Guterres shared a post on the occasion of Nowruz on Twitter on Monday.
“As humanity faces unprecedented challenges, let us be guided by the Nowruz spirit of solidarity and renew our pledge to live in harmony and protect our planet,” Guterres tweeted.
Guterres also wished all who celebrate the start of the new solar year, on the Persian calendar, a happy Nowruz.
“I wish everyone a happy, healthy and peaceful Nowruz,” he tweeted.
His comments came after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) canceled the holiday said there would be no public holiday but stated they would not stop people from celebrating the festival.
Persian New Year, known as Nowruz and celebrated throughout Iran and Central Asia, is a popular festival in Afghanistan and is usually marked by a public holiday, when families gather to prepare festive dishes and welcome the beginning of spring.
