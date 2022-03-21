UNICEF urges Afghan families to send their children to school

(Last Updated On: March 21, 2022)

Marking the first day of the Persian New Year, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) on Monday called on Afghan families to send their children to school.

“Prior to the opening of schools on Wednesday this week (23rd March, first day of the educational year), UNICEF Afghanistan, is urging parents to prepare all eligible children for the new school year across Afghanistan,” UNICEF tweeted.

The comment comes after four children, all boys were killed in the Shah Wali Kot district of Kandahar Province, on Sunday, when an explosive remnant of war was detonated, UNICEF said in a statement.

According to media reports, the children were playing with mortar shells when one exploded.

“This brings the total verified number of children killed and injured to 294 by explosive remnants of war and landmines in the last 7 months alone. The real figure is thought to be much higher, read the statement.

“UNICEF urges all relevant parties in Afghanistan to step up their efforts to clear areas contaminated by weapons and protect children at all times.”

The start of the new year is a critical period for Afghanistan as schools and colleges re-open after the winter break.

UNAMA meanwhile said it was continuing discussions with the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) on higher education and has stressed the importance of equal access to quality education for all and for academic freedom.